Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly firing several shots with a handgun at a home belonging to the second-in-command of the Yamaguchi-gumi, the nation’s largest yakuza group, in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture.
No injuries were reported in the shooting.
The man — believed to be in his 70s — identified himself with surname Taniguchi and told investigators he shot the gun “three or four times” at the residence of Kiyoshi Takayama, 72, the deputy head of the powerful yakuza group with around 4,400 members.
The crime syndicate has had repeated clashes recently with the splinter group Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, which has about 1,700 members. Sunday’s shooting may have been linked to the dispute, police sources said.
According to investigators, the suspect shot at the main gate of the residence. He tried to flee but was soon arrested by police officers who were patrolling in the area.
An annual bean-throwing event was held Monday at Naritasan Shinshoji, a major Buddhist temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, to mark setsubun, the day before the start of spring according to Japan’s ancient calendar. (Japan Times)
Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly firing several shots with a handgun at a home belonging to the second-in-command of the Yamaguchi-gumi, the nation’s largest yakuza group, in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture. (Japan Times)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country will deny entry to foreign nationals who have recently stayed in the Chinese province of Hubei, starting on Saturday. This is to help prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus. (NHK)
The first group of Japanese evacuees from a virus-hit Chinese city arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday, a dozen of them with coughs and fever including two who were later diagnosed with pneumonia. (Japan Today)