Man held for allegedly shooting at home belonging to deputy head of Japan's largest yakuza group
Japan Times -- Feb 03
Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly firing several shots with a handgun at a home belonging to the second-in-command of the Yamaguchi-gumi, the nation’s largest yakuza group, in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

The man — believed to be in his 70s — identified himself with surname Taniguchi and told investigators he shot the gun “three or four times” at the residence of Kiyoshi Takayama, 72, the deputy head of the powerful yakuza group with around 4,400 members.

The crime syndicate has had repeated clashes recently with the splinter group Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, which has about 1,700 members. Sunday’s shooting may have been linked to the dispute, police sources said.

According to investigators, the suspect shot at the main gate of the residence. He tried to flee but was soon arrested by police officers who were patrolling in the area.

特定抗争指定暴力団山口組ナンバー2の住宅に銃弾が撃ち込まれ、男が逮捕されました。 　2日午後1時半ごろ、三重県桑名市にある山口組ナンバー2・高山清司若頭の住宅の玄関に向けて男が銃弾、数発を撃ち込みました。付近を警戒していた警察官が銃撃を目撃し、男を銃刀法違反の疑いで現行犯逮捕しました。高山若頭は不在だったとみられ、けが人はいませんでした。捜査関係者によりますと、逮捕されたのは元暴力団組員の谷口勇二容疑者（76）で、「3、4発撃った」と話して容疑を認めているということです。山口組は神戸山口組との間で抗争事件が相次いでいて、2つの組は先月に特定抗争指定暴力団に指定されていました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Feb 04
Stars throw soybeans in setsubun event at Naritasan Shinshoji temple
An annual bean-throwing event was held Monday at Naritasan Shinshoji, a major Buddhist temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, to mark setsubun, the day before the start of spring according to Japan’s ancient calendar. (Japan Times)
Feb 03
New Olympic and Paralympic venue unveiled
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Sunday to inaugurate a new Olympic and Paralympic venue, the Ariake Arena, in Tokyo's Koto Ward. (NHK)
Feb 03
Man held for allegedly shooting at home belonging to deputy head of Japan's largest yakuza group
Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly firing several shots with a handgun at a home belonging to the second-in-command of the Yamaguchi-gumi, the nation’s largest yakuza group, in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture. (Japan Times)
Feb 01
Japan to deny entry of foreigners from Hubei
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country will deny entry to foreign nationals who have recently stayed in the Chinese province of Hubei, starting on Saturday. This is to help prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus. (NHK)
Jan 31
Tokyo Disneyland raises ticket prices to $75 for adults
Tokyo Disneyland will raise ticket prices in April for adults and older children, the resort park's operator Oriental Land said Thursday. (Nikkei)
Jan 30
5 Japanese evacuees from Wuhan taken to hospital; 2 have pneumonia
The first group of Japanese evacuees from a virus-hit Chinese city arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday, a dozen of them with coughs and fever including two who were later diagnosed with pneumonia. (Japan Today)
Jan 30
Bus tour guide in Osaka infected with coronavirus
Japan's health ministry officials say a female bus tour guide living in Osaka has been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus. This is the eighth confirmed infection in Japan. (NHK)
Jan 27
Japan confirms 4th coronavirus case
Japan's health ministry says it has confirmed the country's fourth case of the new coronavirus. (NHK)
Jan 26
Japan confirms 3rd case of new coronavirus
Health authorities in Japan have confirmed the country's third case of the new coronavirus. (NHK)
Jan 24
Postman found to have failed to deliver thousands of postal items
A 61-year-old postman failed to deliver thousands of postal items that he kept at his home instead, police said Thursday. (Kyodo)