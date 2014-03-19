Stars throw soybeans in setsubun event at Naritasan Shinshoji temple
Japan Times -- Feb 04
An annual bean-throwing event was held Monday at Naritasan Shinshoji, a major Buddhist temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, to mark setsubun, the day before the start of spring according to Japan’s ancient calendar.

On setsubun, people traditionally throw soybeans, chanting “oni wa soto” (“demons out”) and “fuku wa uchi” (“luck in”).

But at the Naritasan Shinshoji event, bean-throwers say only “fuku wa uchi” because the Fudo Myoo deity at the temple is believed to be able to eliminate the evil of demons.

Wearing colorful kamishimo traditional clothing and chanting “fuku wa uchi“ to pray for affluent lives and rich harvests, sportspeople and celebrities threw soybeans and shelled peanuts to a crowd that tried to catch the beans.

The stars included yokozuna Hakuho and other sumo wrestlers, cast members of the yearlong historical NHK drama “Kirin ga Kuru” including lead actor Hiroki Hasegawa, kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo XI and others.

千葉県成田市の成田山新勝寺で3日、毎年恒例の節分会があり、大相撲の横綱白鵬関やNHK大河ドラマ「麒麟がくる」に出演する長谷川博己さんらが、昨年相次いだ台風被害からの復興や五穀豊穣などを願って豆まきをした。
News sources: Japan Times, Kyodo
