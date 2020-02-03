The suspension of Chinese group tours amid the coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll on major Japanese department stores.
Five major chains report plunging tax-free sales to foreign shoppers during the January 24 to 30 Lunar New Year holiday period.
Sogo & Seibu suffered a plunge of about 15 percent compared with last year.
Takashimaya saw a drop of 14.7 percent.
Tax-free sales at Isetan Mitsukoshi fell about 10 percent.
Sales at Hankyu Hanshin's central Tokyo store slipped about 10 percent. And they were down about 5 percent at Daimaru Matsuzakaya.
Travelers from mainland China accounted for about one-third of the total spending by foreign visitors to Japan last year.
VIDEO
Feb 04
A Japanese tourism industry body estimates that package tours involving at least 400,000 Chinese tourists will be canceled due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
(NHK)
Feb 04
The suspension of Chinese group tours amid the coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll on major Japanese department stores.
(NHK)
Feb 04
As a shortage of face masks continues in Japan amid the spread of the new coronavirus originating in China, their prices are shooting up on online flea markets.
(Japan Times)
Feb 02
Local Chinese governments are telling companies to keep workers at home after the Lunar New Year holidays as the coronavirus infection spreads, raising the possibility of stalled production disrupting the global supply of smartphones, personal computers and other electronics.
(Nikkei)
Feb 01
Food exports from the European Union to Japan increased sharply in the February to November period immediately following the entry into force of their free trade agreement last year, the European Commission said Friday.
(Kyodo)
Feb 01
Drug stores in Japan are scrambling to restock their supply of surgical masks to keep up with growing demand as fears deepen over the outbreak of the coronavirus.
(Japan Times)
Jan 31
Asian airlines, already fighting stiff competition, now face more turbulence as the spreading coronavirus triggers fears of a repeat of the SARS-induced industry slump in 2003.
(Nikkei)
Jan 31
Intellectual Property High Court slams the breaks for the company once known as 'MariCar.'
(soranews24.com)
Jan 31
Tokyo prosecutors have obtained a new arrest warrant for former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn for suspected violation of the immigration control law.
(NHK)
Jan 31
Suntory Spirits Ltd. said Thursday that it will sell a 55-year-old Yamazaki brand single-malt whisky product, the company’s oldest whisky, on June 30.
(Japan Times)