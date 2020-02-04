Japanese quarantine officials have boarded a cruise ship moored off Yokohama, near Tokyo, to screen its crew and passengers for the new coronavirus.

The move came after a Hong Kong resident who was on the ship, the Diamond Princess, was found to have been infected after he disembarked in his home city.

Japan's health ministry says about 2,500 passengers and some 1,000 crew members are on board.

The vessel returned to Yokohama after making stops in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima, as well as Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Okinawa, another Japanese prefecture.

Ministry officials say people with a fever, coughing or other symptoms will be tested for the virus.

The officials say everyone will stay on the vessel until they finish the quarantine procedures and tests. They say they expect the test results on Tuesday evening.

The health ministry says it will allow people without symptoms to go home without undergoing tests, but ask them to contact authorities and go to hospital if they exhibit symptoms.

The ministry says it is trying to find out if the Hong Kong resident disembarked in Kagoshima, when the ship made a stop there.

When the ship docked in Naha, Okinawa, nobody was found to have symptoms, and about 10 passengers got off. Officials plan to look into whether any of them had close contact with the Hong Kong resident.