An annual bean-throwing event was held Monday at Naritasan Shinshoji, a major Buddhist temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, to mark setsubun, the day before the start of spring according to Japan’s ancient calendar. (Japan Times)
Local Chinese governments are telling companies to keep workers at home after the Lunar New Year holidays as the coronavirus infection spreads, raising the possibility of stalled production disrupting the global supply of smartphones, personal computers and other electronics. (Nikkei)
The number of people moving into Tokyo and its vicinity exceeded the number of those moving out of the area in 2019 by 148,783, up 8,915 from the previous year for the third consecutive year of increase, according to government data (Japan Today)