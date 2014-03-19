An annual bean-throwing event was held Monday at Naritasan Shinshoji, a major Buddhist temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, to mark setsubun, the day before the start of spring according to Japan’s ancient calendar. (Japan Times)
Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly firing several shots with a handgun at a home belonging to the second-in-command of the Yamaguchi-gumi, the nation’s largest yakuza group, in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture. (Japan Times)
A Fukushima prefectural police helicopter transporting a heart for transplant crash-landed Saturday in the northeastern Japanese prefecture, injuring all seven persons on board, including one seriously, authorities said. (Japan Today)
A Tokyo Metropolitan Police officer has been dismissed from his post after he carried out fabricated investigations in order “to touch inside the mouths of women,” it has been learned, reports NHK (Jan. 31). (tokyoreporter.com)
Like a lot of big cities in the developed world, Amsterdam lost population in the 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s as its inhabitants opted for newer dwellings and more space outside the city. (Japan Times)
Emperor Emeritus Akihito temporarily lost consciousness and collapsed at his Tokyo residence on Wednesday, but a subsequent medical checkup found no abnormalities, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Japanese fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has pulled out of a documentary search for a girlfriend to take on his voyage around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX, citing his "mixed feelings" about participating. (iol.co.za)