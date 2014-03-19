Police in Konan, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday arrested a 16-year boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his 45-year-old mother with a pair of scissors at their home.

According to police, the boy attacked his mother at around 2:15 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman suffered a one-centimeter-deep stab wound to her left chest.

The boy then called 110 and said he had stabbed his mother. The woman was taken to hospital. Her wound is not life-threatening, police said.

Police said the boy has admitted stabbing his mother and quoted him as saying he did so after she got mad at him for taking her money without asking, in order to buy video games.