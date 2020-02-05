Symptomless people 'may have caused 50% of cases'
NHK -- Feb 05
Scientists in Japan say one in two sufferers of the new coronavirus may have been infected by a person with no symptoms at the time.

The study suggests the virus has the ability to spread significantly even during the incubation period.

A Hokkaido University research team led by Professor Hiroshi Nishiura analyzed the data of 52 patients from countries where a study to trace the virus has already been conducted, including China and Germany.

The group surveyed the period of time between the appearance of symptoms in a patient, and the appearance of the symptoms in another suspected to have been infected by them.

They found the average incubation period was 3.8 days -- shorter than the average of five days that has already been reported.

The scientists carried out further analysis using the hypothesis that each infected person transmits the virus to 2.2 people. They say it shows that one in two patients may have been infected by another person showing no symptoms.

The team said although the study was small, it illustrates the need for a medical framework that protects those who tend to develop severe symptoms, including the elderly and others with underlying conditions.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Feb 05
Japan: 3 more cases detected after second tests
Japan's health ministry said on Tuesday that the new coronavirus has been detected in three people whose initial test results were negative. (NHK)
Feb 05
Symptomless people 'may have caused 50% of cases'
Scientists in Japan say one in two sufferers of the new coronavirus may have been infected by a person with no symptoms at the time. (NHK)
Feb 05
Sapporo Snow Festival opens amid coronavirus fears, warm winter
The annual Snow Festival began in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo on Tuesday, hit by fears over the coronavirus outbreak and soaring costs involved in transporting snow to the site amid a warm winter. (Japan Today)
Feb 04
Cruise ship's screening underway in Japan
Quarantine officials in Japan have boarded a cruise ship to screen its crew and passengers for the coronavirus. The move came after a Hong Kong traveler was found to have been infected, after disembarking in his home city. (NHK)
Feb 04
Stars throw soybeans in setsubun event at Naritasan Shinshoji temple
An annual bean-throwing event was held Monday at Naritasan Shinshoji, a major Buddhist temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, to mark setsubun, the day before the start of spring according to Japan’s ancient calendar. (Japan Times)
Feb 04
Abe: Coronavirus test kits being developed
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says officials have started developing test kits to detect the new coronavirus in an effort to find infections more swiftly. (NHK)
Feb 04
Online mask prices surge in Japan amid coronavirus scare
As a shortage of face masks continues in Japan amid the spread of the new coronavirus originating in China, their prices are shooting up on online flea markets. (Japan Times)
Feb 03
New Olympic and Paralympic venue unveiled
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Sunday to inaugurate a new Olympic and Paralympic venue, the Ariake Arena, in Tokyo's Koto Ward. (NHK)
Feb 02
Japan reports 20th case of coronavirus as Abe vows new steps to combat outbreak
The number of coronavirus cases in Japan rose to 20 on Saturday as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed ministers to come up with additional steps to respond to the outbreak. (Japan Times)
Feb 02
Japan steps up preventive measures
Japan is one of many countries that's implementing tighter border controls in a bid to keep infected travelers out. (NHK)