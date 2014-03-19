A Yomiuri Shimbun reporter has been arrested by Tokyo police for allegedly using stimulant drugs, police sources said Tuesday.

Takeharu Ishibashi, 34, a Yomiuri reporter based in Chitose, Hokkaido, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Ishibashi is suspected of using stimulants in Tokyo or surrounding areas of the capital sometime between mid-January and Monday. He has denied the allegations.

According to the sources, Ishibashi was behaving suspiciously while walking in the Kabukicho district in Shinjuku Ward around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

When police officers stopped him for questioning, they discovered items including a syringe in his belongings. His urine later tested positive for stimulants.