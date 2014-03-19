Hilton chases post-Olympic gold by bringing new luxury hotel brand to Kyoto in 2021
Japan Times -- Feb 05
The Hilton group said Tuesday it will open a hotel under its newest luxury brand in Kyoto in autumn 2021, counting on a further upswell in lodging demand from tourists even after the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The timing of the planned opening for the first Asian hotel of LXR Hotels & Resorts might be a bit surprising as it will be launched more than a year after Japan hosts the world’s largest sporting event and the thousands of tourists it will attract from across the globe.

But Feisal Jaffer, global head of LXR Hotels & Resorts, said in an interview last Friday in Tokyo that the Hilton group expects current inbound tourism to Japan to continue booming beyond the 2020 Olympics and that Kyoto needs more high-class luxury hotels.

“The 2020 Olympics is going to be a showcase for Japan around the world. We think this is great marketing,” Jaffer told The Japan Times.

“We don’t think demand is going down after the Olympics. We think it’s only going to increase.” The company is also betting on the 2025 Osaka Expo and a planned expansion of Kansai International Airport, a gateway to the Kansai region.

The planned four-story hotel in Kyoto will feature 114 rooms at the foot of Mount Takagamine near Kinkakuji temple. It will be housed in Shozan Resort Kyoto, a sprawling estate that already has restaurants and a wedding facility.

Hilton hopes to scoop up rising demand in Kyoto, where it believes there is still a shortage of high-end accommodations.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Feb 05
Hilton chases post-Olympic gold by bringing new luxury hotel brand to Kyoto in 2021
The Hilton group said Tuesday it will open a hotel under its newest luxury brand in Kyoto in autumn 2021, counting on a further upswell in lodging demand from tourists even after the Tokyo Olympics this summer. (Japan Times)
Feb 04
Massive cancellations seen for Chinese tourists
A Japanese tourism industry body estimates that package tours involving at least 400,000 Chinese tourists will be canceled due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (NHK)
Feb 04
Coronavirus hits Japan department store sales
The suspension of Chinese group tours amid the coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll on major Japanese department stores. (NHK)
Feb 04
Online mask prices surge in Japan amid coronavirus scare
As a shortage of face masks continues in Japan amid the spread of the new coronavirus originating in China, their prices are shooting up on online flea markets. (Japan Times)
Feb 02
Stay home: China's coronavirus threatens global supply chain
Local Chinese governments are telling companies to keep workers at home after the Lunar New Year holidays as the coronavirus infection spreads, raising the possibility of stalled production disrupting the global supply of smartphones, personal computers and other electronics. (Nikkei)
Feb 01
EU food exports to Japan soar after enforcement of free trade pact
Food exports from the European Union to Japan increased sharply in the February to November period immediately following the entry into force of their free trade agreement last year, the European Commission said Friday. (Kyodo)
Feb 01
Amid virus outbreak, Japan stores scramble to meet demand for face masks
Drug stores in Japan are scrambling to restock their supply of surgical masks to keep up with growing demand as fears deepen over the outbreak of the coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Jan 31
Asian airlines feel pain of coronavirus on top of price war
Asian airlines, already fighting stiff competition, now face more turbulence as the spreading coronavirus triggers fears of a repeat of the SARS-induced industry slump in 2003. (Nikkei)
Jan 31
Nintendo wins 500-million yen lawsuit against operator of Tokyo 'real-life Mario Kart' company
Intellectual Property High Court slams the breaks for the company once known as 'MariCar.' (soranews24.com)
Jan 31
Tokyo prosecutors get new arrest warrant for Ghosn
Tokyo prosecutors have obtained a new arrest warrant for former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn for suspected violation of the immigration control law. (NHK)