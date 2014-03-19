A man in his 20s in Kyoto Prefecture has tested positive for coronavirus, the health ministry said Wednesday evening, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 35.
It is the second case of the disease confirmed in the tourist hot spot.
A test result taken at a local health center came back positive on Tuesday, according to the ministry. The man was hospitalized on Jan. 31 after first feeling ill on Jan. 24.
Kyoto city officials told reporters Wednesday evening the man is in stable condition and quarantined at a special unit in a hospital.
He worked at an undisclosed location in the city of Kyoto, where he interacted with about 300 tourists from China each day, including those from Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, the ministry said. The officials said the man had not traveled to China,
The man called in sick on Jan. 25 after coming down with a fever and cough and had been at home since then. Before being hospitalized, he visited a doctor’s office twice, on Jan. 27 and Jan. 29.
