An 18-year-old high school student was killed Wednesday morning when she was struck by a small landslide while walking through a residential area in the city of Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, local police said.
The landslide occurred at around 8 a.m. when a near-vertical 10-meter-wide section of a hill underneath an apartment building collapsed onto the street below.
The student, whose name was withheld, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, according to the police and rescue workers. There were no other victims.
Although the lower part of the hill is reinforced by concrete, the upper section collapsed and disgorged around 42.5 cubic meters of earth, rescue workers said.
An up to 2-meter-high pile of dirt could be seen on the road, which was strewn with boulders, and a nearby guardrail was bent due to the force of the falling earth.
As the supply of surgical masks in Japan's stores runs low amid fears of the new coronavirus from China, some have attempted to profit from the situation by offering masks for resale online at rates far higher than retail prices. (Kyodo)
A man on trial over a fatal knife rampage in 2016 at a care home for people with mental disabilities told a court Wednesday that he committed the murders because he felt “it would be beneficial to society.” (Japan Times)
Flights between China and Japan already are down by nearly one-third this month as airlines cut service in response to the coronavirus outbreak, with Osaka and Nagoya hardest hit by the drop in travel. (Nikkei)
The annual Snow Festival began in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo on Tuesday, hit by fears over the coronavirus outbreak and soaring costs involved in transporting snow to the site amid a warm winter.
(Japan Today)
Quarantine officials in Japan have boarded a cruise ship to screen its crew and passengers for the coronavirus. The move came after a Hong Kong traveler was found to have been infected, after disembarking in his home city.
(NHK)
An annual bean-throwing event was held Monday at Naritasan Shinshoji, a major Buddhist temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, to mark setsubun, the day before the start of spring according to Japan’s ancient calendar. (Japan Times)