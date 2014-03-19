An 18-year-old high school student was killed Wednesday morning when she was struck by a small landslide while walking through a residential area in the city of Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, local police said.

The landslide occurred at around 8 a.m. when a near-vertical 10-meter-wide section of a hill underneath an apartment building collapsed onto the street below.

The student, whose name was withheld, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, according to the police and rescue workers. There were no other victims.

Although the lower part of the hill is reinforced by concrete, the upper section collapsed and disgorged around 42.5 cubic meters of earth, rescue workers said.

An up to 2-meter-high pile of dirt could be seen on the road, which was strewn with boulders, and a nearby guardrail was bent due to the force of the falling earth.

神奈川県逗子市の住宅街で5日午前8時ごろ、道路脇の崖が崩れ、通行中の女子高校生（18）が巻き込まれた。駆け付けた警察や消防に救助され病院に搬送されたが、死亡が確認された。崖崩れが起きた現場は、住民が普段から利用している道だった。