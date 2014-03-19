Slots are so popular these days, they’ve become home to a few tall tales. But, if you want to be a successful slots player, you need to be able to separate the facts from the fiction.

And the good news is: we've decided to make things easier for you by busting some of the most widely spread slot myths. So, let's begin!

Myth #1: Slots are programmed to have cold streaks and hot streaks.

Fact: Although slots can go through both cold and hot streaks, they’re not programmed to do so. In fact, thanks to random number generators (RNG) – computer chips that randomly select symbols during a game – every spin is random. Thus, even though you may see some strange patterns with a slot in the short-term, results will reflect the return to player (RTP) percentages of that particular game in the long run.

Myth #2: Slots that haven’t paid out in a while are due to pay out soon.

Fact: Because slots boast RNG, they can pay out on any spin. Therefore, it doesn’t matter what happened on the previous spin and the odds stay the same every time you push the spin button.

Myth #3: You can’t do anything to improve your chances in slots.

Fact: Despite the fact that slots are primarily games of luck, there are a couple of things you can do to improve your chances of success. For instance, you can play games with high RTPs as the higher the RTP, the better your odds of winning. Plus, setting a winning ceiling before each slot session can help you walk away with profits in your pockets. You see, most slot players without such as ceiling in place don’t know when to quit and end up handing their winnings back. So, decide on a figure you’d like to take home (e.g., double your deposit) and walk away immediately when your prize money reaches that number or surpasses it.

Myth #4: You can calculate your odds of winning by counting the symbols on the reels.

Fact: As mentioned earlier, the RNG ensures that even though only a few symbols are visible on the reels, thousands of different combinations can appear. The only way to calculate your odds in a slot is by subtracting its RTP from 100%. Take Asgardian Stones slot from NetEnt, for example. It boasts an RTP of 96.31% so the odds are stacked 3.69% in the house’s favour (100- 96.31) in this game.

Myth #5: Using Autoplay decreases your chances of winning.

Fact: Employing the Autoplay feature doesn’t harm your chances in any way. Nevertheless, you should try to use Autoplay sparingly because it speeds up gameplay and can cause you to spend money quickly.

Final Thoughts

We’ve busted 5 popular myths and if you’ve been paying attention, you’ll have no problems separating the myths from reality when it comes to slots. So how about putting your new-found knowledge to good use with your slots friends now?