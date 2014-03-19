Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate for allegedly spitting on an employee at a bar who denied him entry last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 6).
At around 8:00 a.m. on December 23, Jo Kawakami, a 21-year-old member of the Inagawa-kai, allegedly spit in the face of the male employee on a road near Machida Station in Machida City.
Prior to the incident, the employee told the manager of the bar that Kawakami is a gang member. The manager then instructed the employee to ban the suspect, which resulted in a dispute, according to police.
“I did not make any threats,” Kawakami was quoted by the Machida Police Station in partially denying the allegations.
The number of criminal offenses recorded by police in 2019 dropped 8.4 percent from the previous year to 748,623, hitting a postwar low for the fifth straight year, the National Police Agency said Thursday.
(Japan Times)
Osaka has lost its title as Japan’s bag-snatching capital after the number of cases recorded by police in the prefecture fell by 146 in 2019 from the previous year to 254, police sources said Thursday.
(Japan Times)
As the supply of surgical masks in Japan's stores runs low amid fears of the new coronavirus from China, some have attempted to profit from the situation by offering masks for resale online at rates far higher than retail prices. (Kyodo)
A man on trial over a fatal knife rampage in 2016 at a care home for people with mental disabilities told a court Wednesday that he committed the murders because he felt “it would be beneficial to society.” (Japan Times)
An 18-year-old high school student was killed Wednesday morning when she was struck by a small landslide while walking through a residential area in the city of Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, local police said. (Japan Today)
An annual bean-throwing event was held Monday at Naritasan Shinshoji, a major Buddhist temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, to mark setsubun, the day before the start of spring according to Japan’s ancient calendar. (Japan Times)