Crime in Japan hits postwar low but child abuse cases on the rise
Japan Times -- Feb 07
The number of criminal offenses recorded by police in 2019 dropped 8.4 percent from the previous year to 748,623, hitting a postwar low for the fifth straight year, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The figure has declined 17 years in a row, according to a preliminary survey report from the agency.

The decline mainly reflected a fall in the number of cases of theft thanks to crime prevention efforts by local governments and volunteers, and the increased use of security cameras.

But police launched investigations into a record 1,957 child abuse cases in 2019, up 41.8 percent from the previous year, an official report showed Thursday.

The suspected abuse of a record 97,842 children under 18 was reported to child welfare centers, up 21.9 percent from 2018 and ballooning over 2½ times over the past five years, the National Police Agency said.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Feb 07
Another 10 coronavirus cases found on cruise ship, bringing Japan infection total to 45
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that Japan has decided to refuse entry to noncitizen passengers on board a luxury cruise ship that is set to arrive in the country later this week as some are suspected to be infected with the new coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Feb 07
Actress Sawajiri given suspended term for drug possession
The Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced popular Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for possessing illegal drugs. (Japan Today)
Feb 07
Feb 07
Tokyo seizes title of Japan's bag-snatching capital from Osaka
Osaka has lost its title as Japan’s bag-snatching capital after the number of cases recorded by police in the prefecture fell by 146 in 2019 from the previous year to 254, police sources said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Feb 06
Surgical masks scarce in Japan amid virus fears, resale prices soar
As the supply of surgical masks in Japan's stores runs low amid fears of the new coronavirus from China, some have attempted to profit from the situation by offering masks for resale online at rates far higher than retail prices. (Kyodo)
Feb 06
Man on trial over Sagamihara rampage says he felt murders 'would benefit society'
A man on trial over a fatal knife rampage in 2016 at a care home for people with mental disabilities told a court Wednesday that he committed the murders because he felt “it would be beneficial to society.” (Japan Times)
Feb 06
Student killed in small landslide on street in Kanagawa Pref
An 18-year-old high school student was killed Wednesday morning when she was struck by a small landslide while walking through a residential area in the city of Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, local police said. (Japan Today)
Feb 06
Japan-China flights cut 30% due to virus, with Osaka hit hard
Flights between China and Japan already are down by nearly one-third this month as airlines cut service in response to the coronavirus outbreak, with Osaka and Nagoya hardest hit by the drop in travel. (Nikkei)
Feb 05
Symptomless people 'may have caused 50% of cases'
Scientists in Japan say one in two sufferers of the new coronavirus may have been infected by a person with no symptoms at the time. (NHK)
Feb 05
Sapporo Snow Festival opens amid coronavirus fears, warm winter
The annual Snow Festival began in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo on Tuesday, hit by fears over the coronavirus outbreak and soaring costs involved in transporting snow to the site amid a warm winter. (Japan Today)