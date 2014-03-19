Bic Camera shop opens in Mitsukoshi's flagship department store
Kyodo -- Feb 08
Bic Camera Inc., a consumer electronics mass retailer, opened a new shop Friday in Mitsukoshi's flagship department store in Tokyo, focusing on high-end products to attract affluent customers.

In a separate move marking a collaboration between different retailers, electrical appliance chain Yamada Denki Co.'s renovated flagship store in central Tokyo on Friday opened a floor dedicated to furniture seller Otsuka Kagu Ltd., which Yamada acquired in December.

The collaborations are bids by the electronics retailers to increase customer reach, which has been considerably chipped away by online shopping.

Bic Camera has 1,200 square meters of floor space in Nihombashi Mitsukoshi Main Store's annex building run by Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., selling more expensive products than those in its regular stores such as a large-screen 8K TV with a price tag of about 3.6 million yen ($32,700), and high-end speakers.

News source: Kyodo
MORE NEWS
Feb 08
Bic Camera shop opens in Mitsukoshi's flagship department store
Bic Camera Inc., a consumer electronics mass retailer, opened a new shop Friday in Mitsukoshi's flagship department store in Tokyo, focusing on high-end products to attract affluent customers. (Kyodo)
Feb 08
Japan carmakers brace for supply and demand nightmares due to coronavirus
Clouds are gathering on the horizon for Japanese carmakers, their business outlook put at risk by the new coronavirus from China as it threatens to cripple their supply chains in the country, now a global manufacturing powerhouse. (Japan Times)
Feb 06
Japan-China flights cut 30% due to virus, with Osaka hit hard
Flights between China and Japan already are down by nearly one-third this month as airlines cut service in response to the coronavirus outbreak, with Osaka and Nagoya hardest hit by the drop in travel. (Nikkei)
Feb 05
Hilton chases post-Olympic gold by bringing new luxury hotel brand to Kyoto in 2021
The Hilton group said Tuesday it will open a hotel under its newest luxury brand in Kyoto in autumn 2021, counting on a further upswell in lodging demand from tourists even after the Tokyo Olympics this summer. (Japan Times)
Feb 04
Massive cancellations seen for Chinese tourists
A Japanese tourism industry body estimates that package tours involving at least 400,000 Chinese tourists will be canceled due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (NHK)
Feb 04
Coronavirus hits Japan department store sales
The suspension of Chinese group tours amid the coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll on major Japanese department stores. (NHK)
Feb 04
Online mask prices surge in Japan amid coronavirus scare
As a shortage of face masks continues in Japan amid the spread of the new coronavirus originating in China, their prices are shooting up on online flea markets. (Japan Times)
Feb 02
Stay home: China's coronavirus threatens global supply chain
Local Chinese governments are telling companies to keep workers at home after the Lunar New Year holidays as the coronavirus infection spreads, raising the possibility of stalled production disrupting the global supply of smartphones, personal computers and other electronics. (Nikkei)
Feb 01
EU food exports to Japan soar after enforcement of free trade pact
Food exports from the European Union to Japan increased sharply in the February to November period immediately following the entry into force of their free trade agreement last year, the European Commission said Friday. (Kyodo)
Feb 01
Amid virus outbreak, Japan stores scramble to meet demand for face masks
Drug stores in Japan are scrambling to restock their supply of surgical masks to keep up with growing demand as fears deepen over the outbreak of the coronavirus. (Japan Times)