Bic Camera Inc., a consumer electronics mass retailer, opened a new shop Friday in Mitsukoshi's flagship department store in Tokyo, focusing on high-end products to attract affluent customers.

In a separate move marking a collaboration between different retailers, electrical appliance chain Yamada Denki Co.'s renovated flagship store in central Tokyo on Friday opened a floor dedicated to furniture seller Otsuka Kagu Ltd., which Yamada acquired in December.

The collaborations are bids by the electronics retailers to increase customer reach, which has been considerably chipped away by online shopping.

Bic Camera has 1,200 square meters of floor space in Nihombashi Mitsukoshi Main Store's annex building run by Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., selling more expensive products than those in its regular stores such as a large-screen 8K TV with a price tag of about 3.6 million yen ($32,700), and high-end speakers.