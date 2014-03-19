Clouds are gathering on the horizon for Japanese carmakers, their business outlook put at risk by the new coronavirus from China as it threatens to cripple their supply chains in the country, now a global manufacturing powerhouse.
While automakers have been struggling to assess how the outbreak of the pneumonia-causing virus will affect their production and sales, one thing is clear — they will face significant impacts if the situation continues.
“To be honest, it’s impossible to manufacture cars without China,” said Toshiaki Okada, chief financial officer at Subaru Corp., at a news conference Wednesday.
Many Japanese parts makers run their own production bases in China, so it is expected to take some time for carmakers to grasp how their supplies have been and will be affected, said Arifumi Yoshida, an auto analyst at Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.
It will probably be difficult to procure replacement parts in the short term, Yoshida said, but the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 prompted Japanese carmakers to diversify supply chains to avoid relying heavily on a single region, he added, noting that in the midterm production is likely to return to normal.
Among Japan’s automakers, Yoshida said Honda Motor Co. was likely to take the biggest hit given that the Tokyo-based firm has plants in Wuhan as well as relying on parts made in China.
Subaru itself does not have production bases in China but its tier-one parts suppliers run factories there, the firm said.
Okada did not disclose the specific numbers but said Subaru uses “quite a lot” of parts from China to assemble cars at its plants in Japan and the United States.
Clouds are gathering on the horizon for Japanese carmakers, their business outlook put at risk by the new coronavirus from China as it threatens to cripple their supply chains in the country, now a global manufacturing powerhouse.
(Japan Times)
Flights between China and Japan already are down by nearly one-third this month as airlines cut service in response to the coronavirus outbreak, with Osaka and Nagoya hardest hit by the drop in travel. (Nikkei)
The Hilton group said Tuesday it will open a hotel under its newest luxury brand in Kyoto in autumn 2021, counting on a further upswell in lodging demand from tourists even after the Tokyo Olympics this summer. (Japan Times)
Local Chinese governments are telling companies to keep workers at home after the Lunar New Year holidays as the coronavirus infection spreads, raising the possibility of stalled production disrupting the global supply of smartphones, personal computers and other electronics. (Nikkei)
Food exports from the European Union to Japan increased sharply in the February to November period immediately following the entry into force of their free trade agreement last year, the European Commission said Friday. (Kyodo)