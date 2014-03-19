An 18-year-old female student has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed a fellow student with a knife at a high school in Iruma City, Saitama Prefecture,.
According to police, the incident occurred at the Musashino Academia Musicae High School at around 1 p.m. Thursday, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect stabbed the victim, also 18, in the left side, in the nurse’s office, which was unoccupied at the time. The girl was taken to hospital where doctors said her wound is not life-threatening.
School officials said the incident took place during lunch break. A teacher heard screams coming from the nurse’s office found the victim collapsed on the floor while the suspect was standing by her with a knife in her hand.
The two are in the same homeroom class and both are studying percussion. Teachers said there had been no evidence of any trouble between the two. Police said the suspect has so far given no motive, other than to say she wanted to kill her classmate.
