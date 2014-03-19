American actor Daniel Pinder shared a photo himself in Tokyo this past week on his Instagram account (@danieljpinder) that has over 100,000 followers.
The post read "Japan! You were simply amazing and incredibly beautiful. I'll see you again soon."
The actor shared some of his trip on his social media visiting TeamLab Borderless Tokyo, the Sensō-ji temple, Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima and he spent time in Fukuyama.
Pinder will be working with Japanese born actress Hazuki Kato in the action movie Garrison 7: The Fallen. It's unclear if the American actor was in Japan for production or just vacation.
In a past article from Asianmoviepulse.com, Pinder did mention how his fiancée was born in Japan and that he would be visiting the country in 2020.
Feb 09
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three men and a boy over the alleged assault and robbery of a male corporate executive in Setagaya Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 08
Feb 07
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate for allegedly spitting on an employee at a bar who denied him entry last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 6). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 07
The Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced popular Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for possessing illegal drugs. (Japan Today)
Feb 07
The number of criminal offenses recorded by police in 2019 dropped 8.4 percent from the previous year to 748,623, hitting a postwar low for the fifth straight year, the National Police Agency said Thursday.
(Japan Times)
Feb 07
Osaka has lost its title as Japan’s bag-snatching capital after the number of cases recorded by police in the prefecture fell by 146 in 2019 from the previous year to 254, police sources said Thursday.
(Japan Times)
Feb 06
As the supply of surgical masks in Japan's stores runs low amid fears of the new coronavirus from China, some have attempted to profit from the situation by offering masks for resale online at rates far higher than retail prices. (Kyodo)
Feb 06
A man on trial over a fatal knife rampage in 2016 at a care home for people with mental disabilities told a court Wednesday that he committed the murders because he felt “it would be beneficial to society.” (Japan Times)
Feb 06
An 18-year-old high school student was killed Wednesday morning when she was struck by a small landslide while walking through a residential area in the city of Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, local police said. (Japan Today)
Feb 05
A Yomiuri Shimbun reporter has been arrested by Tokyo police for allegedly using stimulant drugs, police sources said Tuesday.
(Japan Times)