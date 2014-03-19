American actor Daniel Pinder shared a photo himself in Tokyo this past week on his Instagram account (@danieljpinder) that has over 100,000 followers.

The post read "Japan! You were simply amazing and incredibly beautiful. I'll see you again soon."

The actor shared some of his trip on his social media visiting TeamLab Borderless Tokyo, the Sensō-ji temple, Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima and he spent time in Fukuyama.

Pinder will be working with Japanese born actress Hazuki Kato in the action movie Garrison 7: The Fallen. It's unclear if the American actor was in Japan for production or just vacation.

In a past article from Asianmoviepulse.com, Pinder did mention how his fiancée was born in Japan and that he would be visiting the country in 2020.