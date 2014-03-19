3 men, 1 youth nabbed in mugging of executive in Komazawa
tokyoreporter.com -- Feb 09
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three men and a boy over the alleged assault and robbery of a male corporate executive in Setagaya Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 8).

At around 3:00 p.m. on September 18, Ryoha Suzuki, 20, Mikito Matsushita, 21, allegedly worked together in the attack of the man, then 68, on a road in the Komazawa area.

After stealing the man’s bag, which contained about 10,000 yen in cash, the pair were assisted by Tatsumi Usami, 21, and the youth, 18, in fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Mikito Matsushita, left, Ryoha Suzuki, center, and Tatsumi Usami (Twitter)

During the incident, the man tumbled to the ground, which resulted in injuries to an arm and shoulder.

All of the suspects admit to the allegations, police said. “We aimed at an elderly person who seemed to have money,” one of the suspects was quoted. Suzuki said, “We did it for money.”

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
Feb 09
3 men, 1 youth nabbed in mugging of executive in Komazawa
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three men and a boy over the alleged assault and robbery of a male corporate executive in Setagaya Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 08
Actor Daniel Pinder visits Japan
American actor Daniel Pinder shared a photo himself in Tokyo this past week on his Instagram account (@danieljpinder) that has over 100,000 followers. (newsonjapan.com)
Feb 07
Yakuza accused of spitting on bar employee after denial of entry
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate for allegedly spitting on an employee at a bar who denied him entry last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 6). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 07
Actress Sawajiri given suspended term for drug possession
The Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced popular Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for possessing illegal drugs. (Japan Today)
Feb 07
Crime in Japan hits postwar low but child abuse cases on the rise
The number of criminal offenses recorded by police in 2019 dropped 8.4 percent from the previous year to 748,623, hitting a postwar low for the fifth straight year, the National Police Agency said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Feb 07
Tokyo seizes title of Japan's bag-snatching capital from Osaka
Osaka has lost its title as Japan’s bag-snatching capital after the number of cases recorded by police in the prefecture fell by 146 in 2019 from the previous year to 254, police sources said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Feb 06
Surgical masks scarce in Japan amid virus fears, resale prices soar
As the supply of surgical masks in Japan's stores runs low amid fears of the new coronavirus from China, some have attempted to profit from the situation by offering masks for resale online at rates far higher than retail prices. (Kyodo)
Feb 06
Man on trial over Sagamihara rampage says he felt murders 'would benefit society'
A man on trial over a fatal knife rampage in 2016 at a care home for people with mental disabilities told a court Wednesday that he committed the murders because he felt “it would be beneficial to society.” (Japan Times)
Feb 06
Student killed in small landslide on street in Kanagawa Pref
An 18-year-old high school student was killed Wednesday morning when she was struck by a small landslide while walking through a residential area in the city of Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, local police said. (Japan Today)
Feb 05
Yomiuri Shimbun reporter arrested for alleged stimulant use
A Yomiuri Shimbun reporter has been arrested by Tokyo police for allegedly using stimulant drugs, police sources said Tuesday. (Japan Times)