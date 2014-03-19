Japan's Cabinet will approve next week emergency measures against a new coronavirus to strengthen screenings and provide financial support to the tourism industry, a source close to the matter said Saturday.

Under the measures, the government aims to increase facilities to conduct the polymerase chain reaction test, a method that can detect virus at high accuracy, and promote joint development by private and public research institutions of a test kit that can shorten the waiting time for the results.

The measures are also designed to speed up development of drugs and vaccines for the deadly virus, while a special center will be set up to swiftly respond to queries about the virus and provide information to prevent infection.

The government plans to launch an aid program to help small and medium-sized hotel operators and firms in other sectors facing financing problems stemming from a drop in overseas tourists. It is also considering establishing a liaison office to give timely directions to ministries.