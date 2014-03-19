The top diplomats of Japan and Britain agreed Saturday to work quickly toward a bilateral trade deal that will be "at least as ambitious" as Japan's agreement with the European Union.
In their first meeting since the United Kingdom formally withdrew from the European Union on Jan. 31, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his British counterpart Dominic Raab also affirmed ongoing cooperation on security issues, arranging to hold "two-plus-two" talks involving their countries' defense chiefs at an early date.
"Preliminary discussions have begun in building a new bilateral economic partnership and I hope we will be able to start and conclude negotiations as early as possible," Motegi said in a joint press conference after the meeting in Tokyo.
Raab said the two discussed a deal that would be "at least as high standard, if not higher, and at least as ambitious" as the Japan-EU economic partnership agreement that entered into force in February last year.
Clouds are gathering on the horizon for Japanese carmakers, their business outlook put at risk by the new coronavirus from China as it threatens to cripple their supply chains in the country, now a global manufacturing powerhouse.
(Japan Times)
Flights between China and Japan already are down by nearly one-third this month as airlines cut service in response to the coronavirus outbreak, with Osaka and Nagoya hardest hit by the drop in travel. (Nikkei)
The Hilton group said Tuesday it will open a hotel under its newest luxury brand in Kyoto in autumn 2021, counting on a further upswell in lodging demand from tourists even after the Tokyo Olympics this summer. (Japan Times)
Local Chinese governments are telling companies to keep workers at home after the Lunar New Year holidays as the coronavirus infection spreads, raising the possibility of stalled production disrupting the global supply of smartphones, personal computers and other electronics. (Nikkei)
Food exports from the European Union to Japan increased sharply in the February to November period immediately following the entry into force of their free trade agreement last year, the European Commission said Friday. (Kyodo)