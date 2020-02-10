6 more infections found on cruise ship in Japan
NHK -- Feb 10
Japan's health ministry says six more people on a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number to 70.

Ministry officials told reporters on Sunday that their latest tests on the Diamond Princess covered 57 people, and found that one passenger and five crewmembers have contracted the virus.

They said the passenger is an American woman in her 70s who lives in Hong Kong. The five crewmembers are an Ukrainian man in his 20s, three Philippine men in their 40s and one Philippine woman in her 20s.

Ministry officials said the six people were taken to hospital, but none are seriously ill.

Eight others who felt unwell were also taken to hospital.

The Diamond Princess departed from Yokohama on January 20. An 80-year-old male passenger from Hong Kong tested positive for the virus after he disembarked in his home city.

His case prompted the Japanese government to quarantine more than 3,700 people on board the ship, during its return trip to Yokohama.

Since last Monday, Japanese officials have conducted virus testing on passengers and crewmembers who have symptoms such as fever and coughing or who have had close contact with people showing those symptoms.

The ministry is asking the remaining passengers and crewmembers to stay in their rooms, or other limited areas, for 14 days while health checks are carried out.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Feb 10
6 more infections found on cruise ship in Japan
Japan's health ministry says six more people on a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number to 70. (NHK)
Feb 10
Suspected North Korean boat washes ashore in Iwami
A boat possibly from North Korea was found washed ashore in the town of Iwami on Sunday, authorities said, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 9). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 10
Over 50 percent of single Japanese women in their 20s struggle to make ends meet, survey says
Young women in Japan are experiencing serious financial trouble. (soranews24.com)
Feb 10
Japan launches optical spy satellite to keep eye on North Korea
Japan on Sunday put a new spy satellite into orbit that is expected to help the government capture images of North Korean missile sites. (Japan Times)
Feb 10
Common flu patients in Japan fall to 10-year low late-January
Japan saw the lowest number of flu patients late-January in roughly 10 years, in part due to preventive measures against the Wuhan coronavirus that has spread throughout the world, authorities said. (Nikkei)
Feb 09
Japanese man suspected of infection dies in Wuhan
Japan's foreign ministry says a Japanese man in his 60s who was suspected of having the new coronavirus died of pneumonia on Saturday in the Chinese city Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak. (NHK)
Feb 09
Japan to approve urgent steps against new virus to help tourism
Japan's Cabinet will approve next week emergency measures against a new coronavirus to strengthen screenings and provide financial support to the tourism industry, a source close to the matter said Saturday. (Kyodo)
Feb 09
Kyoto tourist crowds disappearing due to coronavirus outbreak, creating travel crisis/opportunity
Local shopkeeper says drop in tourist traffic is most dramatic in over 30 years. (soranews24.com)
Feb 08
No port in a storm: Cruise ships left adrift over coronavirus
The coronavirus outbreak in China is wreaking havoc in the cruise industry, turning luxury Asian vacations into voyages to nowhere as the ships are denied entry at multiple ports. (Nikkei)
Feb 07
Actress Sawajiri given suspended term for drug possession
The Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced popular Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for possessing illegal drugs. (Japan Today)