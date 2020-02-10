Japan's health ministry says six more people on a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number to 70.

Ministry officials told reporters on Sunday that their latest tests on the Diamond Princess covered 57 people, and found that one passenger and five crewmembers have contracted the virus.

They said the passenger is an American woman in her 70s who lives in Hong Kong. The five crewmembers are an Ukrainian man in his 20s, three Philippine men in their 40s and one Philippine woman in her 20s.

Ministry officials said the six people were taken to hospital, but none are seriously ill.

Eight others who felt unwell were also taken to hospital.

The Diamond Princess departed from Yokohama on January 20. An 80-year-old male passenger from Hong Kong tested positive for the virus after he disembarked in his home city.

His case prompted the Japanese government to quarantine more than 3,700 people on board the ship, during its return trip to Yokohama.

Since last Monday, Japanese officials have conducted virus testing on passengers and crewmembers who have symptoms such as fever and coughing or who have had close contact with people showing those symptoms.

The ministry is asking the remaining passengers and crewmembers to stay in their rooms, or other limited areas, for 14 days while health checks are carried out.