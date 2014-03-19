A boat possibly from North Korea was found washed ashore in the town of Iwami on Sunday, authorities said, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 9).

At around 7:40 a.m., a person traveling by car tipped off police about a “ship with a black hull that drifted ashore.”

According to the local Japan Coast Guard office, the boat measures 10 meters long and 2.7 meters wide. There were no signs that a person had been aboard the craft.

Based on markings on the hull, which was covered with barnacles and seaweed, the boat is believed to have originated in North Korea.

Fishing boats launched from North Korea wash ashore in Japan in the period of November through February. After their engines become disabled, water currents and winds push them to the coasts of the northern part of the nation.

鳥取県岩美町の海岸で木造船が漂着しているのが見つかりました。鳥取海上保安署は北朝鮮から漂流してきた木造船とみて調べています。 9日午前7時40分ごろ、岩美町の海岸で、車で通行していた男性から「黒い船体の木造船が流れ着いている」と110番通報がありました。連絡を受けた鳥取海上保安署が調べたところ、木造船は長さ約10メートル、幅2.7メートル、深さ1.6メートルで、2つあるはずのスクリューが1つしかなく、直前まで人が船内にいたような痕跡はありませんでした。また、船体に記載されている文字などから、北朝鮮から漂着した木造船とみられています。船の外側には海藻や貝などが付着していることから長期間、漂流していたとみられていて、鳥取海上保安署は漁をしていてトラブルが発生して漂流したか、係留されていた船が天候などでロープが切れるなどして漂流し、流れ着いた可能性があるとみて調べています。