Common flu patients in Japan fall to 10-year low late-January
Nikkei -- Feb 10
Japan saw the lowest number of flu patients late-January in roughly 10 years, in part due to preventive measures against the Wuhan coronavirus that has spread throughout the world, authorities said.

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases said that 18 patients per clinic tested positive for common influenza at around 5,000 hospitals and clinics in Japan between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26. This was the lowest number since 6.46 were recorded in a week in 2010.

"The ministry started disclosing the coronavirus outbreak in China since the start of the year and telling people to take preventive measures, including washing hands and wearing surgical masks," said an official at the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. "[The decline in the number of influenza patients] may be a reflection that personal hygiene has increased."

Japanese authorities have also been on high alert since early November when the number of flu patients per clinic exceeded one, a month earlier than usual. By late December, the number of patients hit a 10-year-high, the second-highest level reached in the month over the last 10 years.

There were fears then of an outbreak when children returned to school in January but between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5, the number of patients dropped 9.31 from the week before to 13.93, falling far below the warning level of 30.

Based on information provided by pharmacies, the overall number of flu patients in Japan is still declining. However, this is not the case for some prefectures in western Japan. As of late January, the number of flu patients per clinic was 33.83 in Kochi Prefecture and 30.56 in Miyazaki prefecture, breaching the dangerous level.

The picture in the U.S. is also bleaker.

According to data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of patients infected with common flu increased by 4 million in just a week through Jan. 25. More than 19 million in America have fallen ill with the flu so far this winter, including 180,000 who were hospitalized. About 10,000 Americans have died, including 68 children.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Feb 10
6 more infections found on cruise ship in Japan
Japan's health ministry says six more people on a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number to 70. (NHK)
Feb 10
Suspected North Korean boat washes ashore in Iwami
A boat possibly from North Korea was found washed ashore in the town of Iwami on Sunday, authorities said, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 9). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 10
Over 50 percent of single Japanese women in their 20s struggle to make ends meet, survey says
Young women in Japan are experiencing serious financial trouble. (soranews24.com)
Feb 10
Japan launches optical spy satellite to keep eye on North Korea
Japan on Sunday put a new spy satellite into orbit that is expected to help the government capture images of North Korean missile sites. (Japan Times)
Feb 10
Common flu patients in Japan fall to 10-year low late-January
Japan saw the lowest number of flu patients late-January in roughly 10 years, in part due to preventive measures against the Wuhan coronavirus that has spread throughout the world, authorities said. (Nikkei)
Feb 09
Japanese man suspected of infection dies in Wuhan
Japan's foreign ministry says a Japanese man in his 60s who was suspected of having the new coronavirus died of pneumonia on Saturday in the Chinese city Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak. (NHK)
Feb 09
Japan to approve urgent steps against new virus to help tourism
Japan's Cabinet will approve next week emergency measures against a new coronavirus to strengthen screenings and provide financial support to the tourism industry, a source close to the matter said Saturday. (Kyodo)
Feb 09
Kyoto tourist crowds disappearing due to coronavirus outbreak, creating travel crisis/opportunity
Local shopkeeper says drop in tourist traffic is most dramatic in over 30 years. (soranews24.com)
Feb 08
No port in a storm: Cruise ships left adrift over coronavirus
The coronavirus outbreak in China is wreaking havoc in the cruise industry, turning luxury Asian vacations into voyages to nowhere as the ships are denied entry at multiple ports. (Nikkei)
Feb 07
Actress Sawajiri given suspended term for drug possession
The Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced popular Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for possessing illegal drugs. (Japan Today)