Japanese financial authorities will allow companies to delay submitting mandatory reports if they cannot meet the deadlines due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.
Listed companies are required by law to submit quarterly earnings reports and other mandatory documents to the state on a regular basis.
A firm whose business year ends in March needs to submit by mid-February its earnings report for nine months through last December.
But the virus outbreak has prompted Japan's Financial Services Agency to make exceptions for affected businesses. Included are firms which have found it difficult to carry out auditing activities at their subsidiaries in China.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange also plans to allow affected companies to postpone the announcement of their yearly and quarterly earnings reports.
But TSE officials say they will ask the companies to disclose potential damage to their businesses from the outbreak, as that is important information for investors.
A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of the $26 billion merger between wireless carriers T-Mobile and SoftBank Group-owned Sprint, giving the Japanese conglomerate a much-needed boost after a series of investment flops. (Nikkei)
Clouds are gathering on the horizon for Japanese carmakers, their business outlook put at risk by the new coronavirus from China as it threatens to cripple their supply chains in the country, now a global manufacturing powerhouse.
(Japan Times)
Flights between China and Japan already are down by nearly one-third this month as airlines cut service in response to the coronavirus outbreak, with Osaka and Nagoya hardest hit by the drop in travel. (Nikkei)
The Hilton group said Tuesday it will open a hotel under its newest luxury brand in Kyoto in autumn 2021, counting on a further upswell in lodging demand from tourists even after the Tokyo Olympics this summer. (Japan Times)