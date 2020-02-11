Japan OKs delayed financial reporting
NHK -- Feb 12
Japanese financial authorities will allow companies to delay submitting mandatory reports if they cannot meet the deadlines due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Listed companies are required by law to submit quarterly earnings reports and other mandatory documents to the state on a regular basis.

A firm whose business year ends in March needs to submit by mid-February its earnings report for nine months through last December.

But the virus outbreak has prompted Japan's Financial Services Agency to make exceptions for affected businesses. Included are firms which have found it difficult to carry out auditing activities at their subsidiaries in China.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange also plans to allow affected companies to postpone the announcement of their yearly and quarterly earnings reports.

But TSE officials say they will ask the companies to disclose potential damage to their businesses from the outbreak, as that is important information for investors.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Feb 12
Japan OKs delayed financial reporting
Japanese financial authorities will allow companies to delay submitting mandatory reports if they cannot meet the deadlines due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. (NHK)
Feb 12
SoftBank gains $12bn as Sprint's stock soar
A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of the $26 billion merger between wireless carriers T-Mobile and SoftBank Group-owned Sprint, giving the Japanese conglomerate a much-needed boost after a series of investment flops. (Nikkei)
Feb 12
Nissan to briefly halt production at Fukuoka plant
Nissan Motor plans to temporarily suspend production at a plant in Japan's southwest amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (NHK)
Feb 09
Japan, Britain agree to aim for 'ambitious' trade deal
The top diplomats of Japan and Britain agreed Saturday to work quickly toward a bilateral trade deal that will be "at least as ambitious" as Japan's agreement with the European Union. (Kyodo)
Feb 08
Bic Camera shop opens in Mitsukoshi's flagship department store
Bic Camera Inc., a consumer electronics mass retailer, opened a new shop Friday in Mitsukoshi's flagship department store in Tokyo, focusing on high-end products to attract affluent customers. (Kyodo)
Feb 08
Japan carmakers brace for supply and demand nightmares due to coronavirus
Clouds are gathering on the horizon for Japanese carmakers, their business outlook put at risk by the new coronavirus from China as it threatens to cripple their supply chains in the country, now a global manufacturing powerhouse. (Japan Times)
Feb 06
Japan-China flights cut 30% due to virus, with Osaka hit hard
Flights between China and Japan already are down by nearly one-third this month as airlines cut service in response to the coronavirus outbreak, with Osaka and Nagoya hardest hit by the drop in travel. (Nikkei)
Feb 05
Hilton chases post-Olympic gold by bringing new luxury hotel brand to Kyoto in 2021
The Hilton group said Tuesday it will open a hotel under its newest luxury brand in Kyoto in autumn 2021, counting on a further upswell in lodging demand from tourists even after the Tokyo Olympics this summer. (Japan Times)
Feb 04
Massive cancellations seen for Chinese tourists
A Japanese tourism industry body estimates that package tours involving at least 400,000 Chinese tourists will be canceled due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (NHK)
Feb 04
Coronavirus hits Japan department store sales
The suspension of Chinese group tours amid the coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll on major Japanese department stores. (NHK)