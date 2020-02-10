Nissan Motor plans to temporarily suspend production at a plant in Japan's southwest amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Nissan manufactures sport utility vehicles bound for overseas as well as passenger cars and others at the plant in Fukuoka Prefecture.

But it has been unable to procure some parts from China due to the new coronavirus outbreak that started in China.

Nissan has decided to halt production at the Fukuoka plant on Friday this week and Monday next week.

This is the first time that auto production in Japan will be affected by problems in supply chains caused by the outbreak.

Many businesses in Beijing, Shanghai and other Chinese cities reopened on Monday following the end of the extended Lunar New Year holiday.

But it will likely take some time for parts makers to resume full-fledged operations.