A team of infectious disease experts began examining a quarantined cruise ship at Yokohama Port on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday evening, 135 cases of the new coronavirus had been found on the Diamond Princess. About 3,600 passengers and crewmembers remain on board the vessel.

A doctor and four nurses from the Japanese Society for Infection Prevention and Control entered the ship on Tuesday afternoon and will stay there until Wednesday.

They will check the living conditions of the passengers and the measures being taken by the crewmembers to prevent the transmission of the virus.