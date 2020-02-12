Experts examine quarantined cruise ship
NHK -- Feb 12
A team of infectious disease experts began examining a quarantined cruise ship at Yokohama Port on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday evening, 135 cases of the new coronavirus had been found on the Diamond Princess. About 3,600 passengers and crewmembers remain on board the vessel.

A doctor and four nurses from the Japanese Society for Infection Prevention and Control entered the ship on Tuesday afternoon and will stay there until Wednesday.

They will check the living conditions of the passengers and the measures being taken by the crewmembers to prevent the transmission of the virus.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Feb 12
Japan to let elderly leave quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship
The government is planning to allow elderly passengers as well as those with chronic illnesses to leave the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship soon, possibly on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter said. (Japan Times)
Feb 12
Feb 12
Japan intensifies crackdown on student visa overstayers
Japan's Immigration Services Agency is to tighten the screening process for issuing student visas, increasing tenfold the number of countries subject to stricter checks starting with foreign nationals applying from April. (Nikkei)
Feb 12
Japan's silence on HPV vaccinations will lead to 11,000 cancer deaths, study says
A decision by the government to stop recommending adolescent girls receive an HPV vaccination will likely result in almost 11,000 deaths from cervical cancer if it is not reversed, according to a study in a prestigious medical journal. (Japan Times)
Feb 11
Sapporo Snow Festival ending after unprecedented lack of snow
Every year, tens of thousands of tourists flock to the snow festival in Sapporo, Hokkaido, attracted by some 200 large, but intricate ice sculptures. (Japan Today)
Feb 10
Suspected North Korean boat washes ashore in Iwami
A boat possibly from North Korea was found washed ashore in the town of Iwami on Sunday, authorities said, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 9). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 10
Over 50 percent of single Japanese women in their 20s struggle to make ends meet, survey says
Young women in Japan are experiencing serious financial trouble. (soranews24.com)
Feb 10
Japan launches optical spy satellite to keep eye on North Korea
Japan on Sunday put a new spy satellite into orbit that is expected to help the government capture images of North Korean missile sites. (Japan Times)
Feb 10
Common flu patients in Japan fall to 10-year low late-January
Japan saw the lowest number of flu patients late-January in roughly 10 years, in part due to preventive measures against the Wuhan coronavirus that has spread throughout the world, authorities said. (Nikkei)
Feb 09
Japanese man suspected of infection dies in Wuhan
Japan's foreign ministry says a Japanese man in his 60s who was suspected of having the new coronavirus died of pneumonia on Saturday in the Chinese city Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak. (NHK)