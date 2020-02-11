A ship captain in the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) admitted to running a so-called “delivery health” business during testimony in the Diet on Monday, reports TBS News (Feb. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
Some cruise ship passengers savored lavish meals; others watched movies or were glued to the live Academy Awards broadcast. The lucky few whose turn it was to get fresh air paced the decks, reveling in a glimpse of blue sky.
(Japan Today)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three men and a boy over the alleged assault and robbery of a male corporate executive in Setagaya Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
The number of criminal offenses recorded by police in 2019 dropped 8.4 percent from the previous year to 748,623, hitting a postwar low for the fifth straight year, the National Police Agency said Thursday.
(Japan Times)