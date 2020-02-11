A report in a US media outlet says former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn is working with a legendary Hollywood agent to explore film and TV projects about Ghosn's life.

The report was released by Bloomberg on Monday.

Ghosn, who had been indicted in Japan over financial misconduct, skipped bail and escaped to Lebanon late last year.

Michael Ovitz is the founder of an agency for Hollywood stars, and a former president of Walt Disney Company.

A spokesperson for Ghosn reportedly said Ovitz would assist the former auto tycoon with any projects and evaluate proposals.

The report said Ghosn's story has the potential to become a compelling film or drama, at a time when major video distribution companies are looking for fresh content.