Itami airport to be first in Japan to offer toilets for dogs
Japan Times -- Feb 12
Itami airport is set to become the first in Japan to offer toilets for exclusive use by dogs.

The regional airport, which is also known as Osaka International Airport but straddles Osaka and Hyogo prefectures, decided to introduce the canine facility after receiving requests not only from passengers with pets but also from airline officials complaining of defecation accidents on their aircraft, according to its operator, Kansai Airports.

The airport is scheduled to open the outdoor canine bathroom on Thursday for daily use from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

MORE NEWS
Feb 12
Japan to let elderly leave quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship
The government is planning to allow elderly passengers as well as those with chronic illnesses to leave the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship soon, possibly on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter said. (Japan Times)
Feb 12
Experts examine quarantined cruise ship
A team of infectious disease experts began examining a quarantined cruise ship at Yokohama Port on Tuesday. (NHK)
Feb 12
Japan intensifies crackdown on student visa overstayers
Japan's Immigration Services Agency is to tighten the screening process for issuing student visas, increasing tenfold the number of countries subject to stricter checks starting with foreign nationals applying from April. (Nikkei)
Feb 12
Mie: Woman, 29, dies after male colleague shoves her in river
Mie Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly shoving a female colleague, who was later found dead, into a river, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Feb. 11). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 12
Japan's silence on HPV vaccinations will lead to 11,000 cancer deaths, study says
A decision by the government to stop recommending adolescent girls receive an HPV vaccination will likely result in almost 11,000 deaths from cervical cancer if it is not reversed, according to a study in a prestigious medical journal. (Japan Times)
Feb 12
Japan OKs delayed financial reporting
Japanese financial authorities will allow companies to delay submitting mandatory reports if they cannot meet the deadlines due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. (NHK)
Feb 12
Report: Carlos Ghosn with Hollywood agent
A report in a US media outlet says former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn is working with a legendary Hollywood agent to explore film and TV projects about Ghosn's life. (NHK)
Feb 12
SoftBank gains $12bn as Sprint's stock soar
A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of the $26 billion merger between wireless carriers T-Mobile and SoftBank Group-owned Sprint, giving the Japanese conglomerate a much-needed boost after a series of investment flops. (Nikkei)
Feb 12
MSDF captain admits in Diet to running sex business
A ship captain in the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) admitted to running a so-called “delivery health” business during testimony in the Diet on Monday, reports TBS News (Feb. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 12
Baseball legend Katsuya Nomura dies at 84
Hall of Famer slugged 657 homers in 26-season career, won 1,565 games as longtime manager (Japan Times)