Itami airport is set to become the first in Japan to offer toilets for exclusive use by dogs.
The regional airport, which is also known as Osaka International Airport but straddles Osaka and Hyogo prefectures, decided to introduce the canine facility after receiving requests not only from passengers with pets but also from airline officials complaining of defecation accidents on their aircraft, according to its operator, Kansai Airports.
The airport is scheduled to open the outdoor canine bathroom on Thursday for daily use from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The government is planning to allow elderly passengers as well as those with chronic illnesses to leave the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship soon, possibly on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter said. (Japan Times)
Japan's Immigration Services Agency is to tighten the screening process for issuing student visas, increasing tenfold the number of countries subject to stricter checks starting with foreign nationals applying from April. (Nikkei)
A decision by the government to stop recommending adolescent girls receive an HPV vaccination will likely result in almost 11,000 deaths from cervical cancer if it is not reversed, according to a study in a prestigious medical journal. (Japan Times)
A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of the $26 billion merger between wireless carriers T-Mobile and SoftBank Group-owned Sprint, giving the Japanese conglomerate a much-needed boost after a series of investment flops. (Nikkei)
A ship captain in the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) admitted to running a so-called “delivery health” business during testimony in the Diet on Monday, reports TBS News (Feb. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)