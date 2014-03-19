Mie Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly shoving a female colleague, who was later found dead, into a river, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Feb. 11).

Sometime between midnight on February 7 and the following morning, Junya Kato, a company employee, allegedly shoved Hitomi Uta, 29, into the Inabe River in the town of Kawagoe.

At around 11:00 a.m. on February 8, an employee at a thermal power station on Ise Bay found the body of Uta floating in the water.

The crew from a local Japan Coast Guard office later retrieved her body. The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death, police said.

Kato and Uta worked together at the same food-related company. On February 10, Kato surrendered at the Yokkaichi Kita Police Station. “I killed a person,” he reportedly said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder the following day, he admitted to the allegations, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.