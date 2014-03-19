A ship captain in the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) admitted to running a so-called “delivery health” business during testimony in the Diet on Monday, reports TBS News (Feb. 10).

At the Budget Committee of the lower house of the Diet, Tetsuya Morita, 55, said that he registered the out-call business in the name of his wife and set up its web site in February, 2010.

“I earned an income as the manager of the business, which dispatched women [to male customers] for sex,” Morita said.

Morita is believed to have conducted various activities connected to the business, including updating its web site, in secret while on duty. He is now under investigation on suspicion of violating the Self-Defense Forces Law.

The Ministry of Defense last week said that Morita was transferred from his post as captain of training vessels to a headquarters position at a facility in Yokosuka City.

In the past, Morita served as captain of the escort vessel Yamayuki and the supply vessel Masyu.

Taro Kono, who is the Minister of Defense, said, “I want to work hard to enhance discipline such that no such thing happens again.”