Nissan files lawsuit against Ghosn, seeks $90 mil.
NHK -- Feb 13
Nissan Motor has filed a lawsuit with a Japanese court against former chairman Carlos Ghosn, seeking 10 billion yen, or about 90 million dollars, in damages. Ghosn is now in Lebanon after skipping bail in Japan.

Nissan said in a statement that the firm filed the suit at the Yokohama District Court, near Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The firm says it has suffered damages by the former chairman "as a result of years of his misconduct and fraudulent activity."

It accuses Ghosn of involvement in the company's illicit spending, use of overseas residences without paying rent, private use of corporate jets, payments to his sister and other cases of misconduct.

In a criminal case involving Ghosn, Nissan as a corporation has also been indicted.

The statement says the size of damage claim is expected to increase if the firm is imposed a fine.

The statement also mentions an ongoing lawsuit Nissan initiated against Ghosn in the British Virgin Islands in August last year, saying he illegally got a luxury yacht with the firm's money.

Nissan says it has intensified its efforts to pursue Ghosn's responsibility following his escape from Japan, and legal actions are part of its policy of holding him accountable.

日産自動車はカルロス・ゴーン容疑者に100億円の損害賠償を求めて提訴しました。 　日産は社内調査の結果、前会長のゴーン容疑者が会社の資金を不正に使って海外の住宅を購入したり、会社のジェット機を家族旅行に利用したなどとしています。日産は調査に掛かった費用なども合わせてゴーン容疑者に100億円の損害賠償を求め、横浜地裁に提訴しました。さらに、会見で日産関係者の実名を挙げて批判したゴーン容疑者を名誉棄損で訴えることも検討します。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
Feb 13
