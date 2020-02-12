Banknotes worth more than 100,000 dollars have been found at a waste disposal site in central Japan.

Authorities in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, say workers discovered a large number of bills on Tuesday while using a vehicle to sort metal out of garbage.

The cash was stuffed into about 10 envelopes. Most of it was in 10,000-yen bills, worth about 91 dollars each. There were 1,118 of the large notes, along with 15 each of 5,000-yen and 1,000-yen notes.

Some of the bills were still in bands. Some of the 10,000-yen and 1,000-yen notes were in earlier designs issued until 2007.

The waste disposal facility deals with metal waste and large trash from households, including electric appliances and furniture.

The city handed the money to the police, who will wait for three months to see if anyone comes forward to claim it.