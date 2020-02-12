Japan to boost mask output with subsidies
NHK -- Feb 13
The Japanese government plans to offer subsidies to face mask manufacturers to help them boost their production capacity.

The move comes in response to a shortage of masks across Japan due to a surge in demand amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Makers are running their factories around the clock to meet a request from the government. The government says more than 100 million masks per week will be supplied, which surpasses the average output.

But industry ministry officials are concerned that the mask shortage may continue if the demand remains high, so they decided to offer subsidies to makers for investing in more production lines.

The ministry says it will bear two-thirds of the costs for relatively large-sized makers, and three-quarters for small- and medium-sized companies, up to a maximum of 270,000 dollars per production line.

The subsidies will be provided to manufacturers upon the government's request to boost production.

The government is also considering buying up some of the excess mask inventories after the surge in demand has subsided to address concerns, stemming from a drastic increase in production capacity.

According to the ministry, only about 30 percent of masks put on sale in Japan is made in the country, while 70 percent is produced in China. The outbreak of the coronavirus in China is affecting production and logistics inside the country and exports to Japan as well.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Feb 13
39 more virus infections on cruise ship in Japan
Japan's health ministry says 39 more people on a quarantined cruise ship have tested positive for the new coronavirus. That brings the total number of cases on the vessel to 174. (NHK)
Feb 13
Postcard lottery for Olympic, Paralympic tickets
Lottery sales of tickets for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are to begin at a center in Tokyo in late April for Japan residents who apply by postcard. (NHK)
Feb 13
Nissan files lawsuit against Ghosn, seeks $90 mil.
Nissan Motor has filed a lawsuit with a Japanese court against former chairman Carlos Ghosn, seeking 10 billion yen, or about 90 million dollars, in damages. Ghosn is now in Lebanon after skipping bail in Japan. (NHK)
Feb 13
Japan to boost mask output with subsidies
The Japanese government plans to offer subsidies to face mask manufacturers to help them boost their production capacity. (NHK)
Feb 12
Japan intensifies crackdown on student visa overstayers
Japan's Immigration Services Agency is to tighten the screening process for issuing student visas, increasing tenfold the number of countries subject to stricter checks starting with foreign nationals applying from April. (Nikkei)
Feb 12
Japan's silence on HPV vaccinations will lead to 11,000 cancer deaths, study says
A decision by the government to stop recommending adolescent girls receive an HPV vaccination will likely result in almost 11,000 deaths from cervical cancer if it is not reversed, according to a study in a prestigious medical journal. (Japan Times)
Feb 11
Sapporo Snow Festival ending after unprecedented lack of snow
Every year, tens of thousands of tourists flock to the snow festival in Sapporo, Hokkaido, attracted by some 200 large, but intricate ice sculptures. (Japan Today)
Feb 10
Suspected North Korean boat washes ashore in Iwami
A boat possibly from North Korea was found washed ashore in the town of Iwami on Sunday, authorities said, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 9). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 10
Over 50 percent of single Japanese women in their 20s struggle to make ends meet, survey says
Young women in Japan are experiencing serious financial trouble. (soranews24.com)
Feb 10
Japan launches optical spy satellite to keep eye on North Korea
Japan on Sunday put a new spy satellite into orbit that is expected to help the government capture images of North Korean missile sites. (Japan Times)