Japan's efforts to raise wages wane as firms embrace merit-based pay
Japan Today -- Feb 13
More Japanese companies are shifting to merit-based pay as competition for workers heats up, but the change risks holding back the sort of blanket wage hikes the prime minister says are needed to inflate the economy.

Ahead of annual labor talks set for March 11, the momentum to agree broad wage rises is waning as the focus shifts to merit-based pay scales. Bellwether auto giant Toyota Motor Corp's labor union is no longer seeking blanket pay rises, likely prompting others to follow suit.

It could give Japanese firms the excuse not to boost overall labor benefits, with many wary of fixed costs as profits are seen squeezed by Sino-U.S. trade tensions, the new coronavirus outbreak and global slowdown.

For workers, the shift would boost salaries of younger workers and potentially widen the country's wage gap.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has been pushing for a more flexible labor market that would boost wages and revive consumption, but ironically, firms have also been asked to keep offering blanket pay rises.

"The momentum toward base pay hikes is waning, while the October sales tax hike has added a burden on households. Declines in company profits are also casting a chill over the wage-hike mood," said Masaki Kuwahara, senior economist at Nomura Securities.

Sluggish wage recovery bodes ill for private consumption and the central bank's aim of hitting its elusive 2% inflation goal.

"Japanese firms no longer see the point of doing what everyone else does to raise wages in unison," said Hisashi Yamada, senior economist at Japan Research Institute. "As Abe's campaign on wage hikes runs its course, wages will struggle to rise ahead."

Some 57.8% of Japanese firms have adopted merit-based pay as of 2018, up from 17.7% seen in 1999, data from Japan Productivity Center, a non-governmental organization, show.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Feb 13
Nissan files lawsuit against Ghosn, seeks $90 mil.
Nissan Motor has filed a lawsuit with a Japanese court against former chairman Carlos Ghosn, seeking 10 billion yen, or about 90 million dollars, in damages. Ghosn is now in Lebanon after skipping bail in Japan. (NHK)
Feb 13
Japan's efforts to raise wages wane as firms embrace merit-based pay
More Japanese companies are shifting to merit-based pay as competition for workers heats up, but the change risks holding back the sort of blanket wage hikes the prime minister says are needed to inflate the economy. (Japan Today)
Feb 12
Japan OKs delayed financial reporting
Japanese financial authorities will allow companies to delay submitting mandatory reports if they cannot meet the deadlines due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. (NHK)
Feb 12
SoftBank gains $12bn as Sprint's stock soar
A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of the $26 billion merger between wireless carriers T-Mobile and SoftBank Group-owned Sprint, giving the Japanese conglomerate a much-needed boost after a series of investment flops. (Nikkei)
Feb 12
Nissan to briefly halt production at Fukuoka plant
Nissan Motor plans to temporarily suspend production at a plant in Japan's southwest amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (NHK)
Feb 09
Japan, Britain agree to aim for 'ambitious' trade deal
The top diplomats of Japan and Britain agreed Saturday to work quickly toward a bilateral trade deal that will be "at least as ambitious" as Japan's agreement with the European Union. (Kyodo)
Feb 08
Bic Camera shop opens in Mitsukoshi's flagship department store
Bic Camera Inc., a consumer electronics mass retailer, opened a new shop Friday in Mitsukoshi's flagship department store in Tokyo, focusing on high-end products to attract affluent customers. (Kyodo)
Feb 08
Japan carmakers brace for supply and demand nightmares due to coronavirus
Clouds are gathering on the horizon for Japanese carmakers, their business outlook put at risk by the new coronavirus from China as it threatens to cripple their supply chains in the country, now a global manufacturing powerhouse. (Japan Times)
Feb 06
Japan-China flights cut 30% due to virus, with Osaka hit hard
Flights between China and Japan already are down by nearly one-third this month as airlines cut service in response to the coronavirus outbreak, with Osaka and Nagoya hardest hit by the drop in travel. (Nikkei)
Feb 05
Hilton chases post-Olympic gold by bringing new luxury hotel brand to Kyoto in 2021
The Hilton group said Tuesday it will open a hotel under its newest luxury brand in Kyoto in autumn 2021, counting on a further upswell in lodging demand from tourists even after the Tokyo Olympics this summer. (Japan Times)