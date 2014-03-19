Visit any casino of your choosing, and you'd observe that its slot machines are the biggest draw for the foot audience. There are never enough of them for the massive number of customers who are swarming the machines in the hope that their turn would ultimately come.

The same goes for online casino in Japan. Gambling companies are aware that the lion's share of their traffic comes from internet users who want to keep hitting the button in the hope that the next spin will bring them the prize that will change their life for the good.

What is it that makes slot machines so popular? Let's delve into the reasons.

Popularity of Three-Reel Slots Explained

Although the popularity of three-reel slots – those that use stepper motors to drive the spins and have physical reels – has gone down since video slots exploded in fame, they're still one of the primary sources of revenue for physical casinos.

The main reason for the popularity of three-reel slots is the lure of big wins. Most of them use a single payline in which every winning bet results in the bettor taking home money equivalent to several times of their stake. It is this lure of hitting the jackpot which forces people to keep coming back to three-reel slots.

Popularity of Video Slots Explained

Similar to their counterparts who try their hands on three-reel slots, video slot players also want to get rich. Unlike them, however, internet users prefer that their gambling comes with some form of entertainment, i.e., video clips, HD images, and animations.

Online casinos are aware and keep their users entertained with a variety of wheel spins, pick-a-prize bonuses as well as expanding wilds. When one game starts producing less revenue than what would justify its position on the floor, they replace it with a new one to keep the attraction factor alive.

Popularity of Online Slots Explained

There are various techniques that online slots implement to remain attractive to their worldwide audience. Almost all of them try to lure new players to their sites by offering free bets, exclusive promos, and bonuses of all kinds.

Apart from attracting new players, these inducements also retain the existing ones. This way, rarely a day passes when thousands of users aren't playing different games in the hope that it's their lucky night.