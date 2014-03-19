Popular Japanese singer-songwriter Noriyuki Makihara was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing illegal drugs at his home in Tokyo, police said.
Makihara, 50, is suspected of keeping 0.083 gram of stimulant on April 11, 2018, and 64.2 millimeter of the liquid inhalant "Rush," an eponym for isobutyl nitrite, on March 30 of the same year at his condominium in the capital's Minato Ward.
The 50-year-old musician, who debuted in 1990, is well-known for a number of hit songs, including "Donna toki mo" (Anytime) and composing SMAP's "Sekai ni Hitotsudake no Hana" (The One and Only Flower in the World).
The Tokyo police have not disclosed whether Makihara, who was arrested at his home in the afternoon, admitted to possessing the illegal drugs.
Nissan Motor has filed a lawsuit with a Japanese court against former chairman Carlos Ghosn, seeking 10 billion yen, or about 90 million dollars, in damages. Ghosn is now in Lebanon after skipping bail in Japan.
(NHK)
An 18-year-old high school student was killed Wednesday morning when she was struck by a small landslide while walking through a residential area in the city of Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, local police said. (Japan Today)
The annual Snow Festival began in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo on Tuesday, hit by fears over the coronavirus outbreak and soaring costs involved in transporting snow to the site amid a warm winter.
(Japan Today)
An annual bean-throwing event was held Monday at Naritasan Shinshoji, a major Buddhist temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, to mark setsubun, the day before the start of spring according to Japan’s ancient calendar. (Japan Times)
Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly firing several shots with a handgun at a home belonging to the second-in-command of the Yamaguchi-gumi, the nation’s largest yakuza group, in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture. (Japan Times)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country will deny entry to foreign nationals who have recently stayed in the Chinese province of Hubei, starting on Saturday. This is to help prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus. (NHK)