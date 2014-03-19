Popular Japan singer Makihara arrested over alleged drug possession
Kyodo -- Feb 14
Popular Japanese singer-songwriter Noriyuki Makihara was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing illegal drugs at his home in Tokyo, police said.

Makihara, 50, is suspected of keeping 0.083 gram of stimulant on April 11, 2018, and 64.2 millimeter of the liquid inhalant "Rush," an eponym for isobutyl nitrite, on March 30 of the same year at his condominium in the capital's Minato Ward.

The 50-year-old musician, who debuted in 1990, is well-known for a number of hit songs, including "Donna toki mo" (Anytime) and composing SMAP's "Sekai ni Hitotsudake no Hana" (The One and Only Flower in the World).

The Tokyo police have not disclosed whether Makihara, who was arrested at his home in the afternoon, admitted to possessing the illegal drugs.

歌手の槇原敬之容疑者（50）が13日、覚醒剤取締法違反の疑いで逮捕された。槇原容疑者は、2018年4月、東京都港区のマンションで覚醒剤0.083グラム、また、その年の3月にも危険ドラッグの一種、通称『ラッシュ』を所持していた疑いが持たれている。2018年3月に、槇原容疑者の個人事務所の元社長の男性が、薬物を使用したとして逮捕された際、自宅にあった覚醒剤について「マッキーのもの」と話していた。警視庁は、過去に2人が同棲していたことなども踏まえ、槇原容疑者の動向に不審な点がないか調べていた。その結果、当時、見つかった覚醒剤が槇原容疑者のものだという疑いが強まり、逮捕に踏み切った。認否は明らかにされていない。槇原容疑者は、1999年にも覚醒剤所持の疑いで逮捕され、有罪判決を受けている。
News sources: Kyodo, ANNnewsCH
