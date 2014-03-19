Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old man who is suspected of molesting a woman in Koto Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 13).
In October, Kazuki Nishijima allegedly came up from behind the woman, aged in her teens, on a road in the ward. After lifting her skirt, he allegedly fondled her buttocks.
During questioning, Nishijima partially denied the allegations. “I took tosatsu footage up her skirt,” the suspect was quoted in referring to voyeur photography, “but I did not fondle her body.”
The arrest is the second for Nishijima, who last month was accused of stealing a woman’s underwear. During a search of the residence of Nishijima, police found 60 pairs of women’s underwear.
The latest arrest followed an examination of security camera footage, police said.
