The corpse of a missing man was found along the tracks at a rail station in Kumagaya City, police said, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 14)

At just past 11:00 a.m., police received a report about a “person along the track bed” of the Takasaki Line at JR Kumagaya Station.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body, later identified as a man in 30s living in the southern part of Saitama Prefecture, in a space between the track bed and beneath the concrete platform.

On Tuesday morning, the parents of the man reported him missing.

Police are now investigating whether the man fell from the platform onto the tracks.

After the discovery, the Takasaki Line was halted in both directions, with the longest delay extending for 55 minutes.

駅のホームの退避スペースに若い男性の遺体が発見されました。 14日午前11時すぎ、埼玉県のJR熊谷駅で駅員から「線路に人がいる」と通報がありました。駆け付けた警察官がホームの下にある退避スペースで若い男性の遺体を発見しました。死亡していたのは埼玉県南部に住む30代の男性で、11日朝から行方が分からなくなって両親が捜索願を出していました。警察はこの男性がホームから転落した可能性もあるとみて調べています。JR高崎線は一時運転を見合わせ、最大で55分の遅れが出ました。