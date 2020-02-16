Health experts confirmed new cases of the coronavirus across Japan on Saturday. The total number of infections is now over 330, including 285 on a quarantined cruise ship.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government officials said on Saturday that eight more people had been confirmed to be infected with the virus there.

Seven of them were found when the authorities were investigating a taxi driver who was earlier confirmed to be infected.

And in the central prefecture of Aichi, a woman has been confirmed to have the virus. Her husband was confirmed on the previous day.

In the western prefecture of Wakayama, three more people tested positive on Saturday. They are a doctor, his wife, and an inpatient at a hospital.

Those cases bring the number of patients to five related to the hospital.

Officials in Wakayama are now testing all of the doctors and staff at the hospital, as well as anyone who has had contact with the infected patients.