Health authorities in Japan are hurrying to come up with effective measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus after they found it hard to track down the infection routes of some cases.
Until recently, in most of the infection cases it was easy to identify the routes as the majority were either people who flew back from the Chinese city of Wuhan or people onboard a quarantined cruise ship near Tokyo.
The officials say the number of other domestic cases increases day by day. They confirmed seven new patients on Friday and another 12 on Saturday.
And they add that transmission routes remain unknown for at least four separate cases.
They are: suspected in-hospital transmissions in the western prefecture of Wakayama, a man in his 60s in the central prefecture of Aichi, a man in his 20s in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, and a man in his 50s in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.
Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Saturday that Japan seems to have entered a new phase where the infection route of several new cases is unclear.
Kato said the government will convene a panel of specialists in epidemics on Sunday to discuss ways to contain the spread. The agenda would include criteria for people to see doctors.
Health authorities in Japan are hurrying to come up with effective measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus after they found it hard to track down the infection routes of some cases.
(NHK)
Over the next five days, Japan faces the daunting task of testing thousands of passengers aboard a quarantined cruise ship, evacuating them and transporting those who test positive for the coronavirus — or who may have come in contact with someone who has — to medical facilities on shore.
(Japan Times)
The Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced a 57-year-old man to 18 months in prison, suspended for four years, over an incident last April in which he left knives on Prince Hisahito’s desk at his junior high school in the capital.
(Japan Times)
Japan has confirmed its first death of a person infected with the new coronavirus in the country. Health ministry officials say the Japanese woman in her 80s was a resident of Kanagawa Prefecture, just south Tokyo.
(NHK)
Nissan Motor has filed a lawsuit with a Japanese court against former chairman Carlos Ghosn, seeking 10 billion yen, or about 90 million dollars, in damages. Ghosn is now in Lebanon after skipping bail in Japan.
(NHK)
Japan's Immigration Services Agency is to tighten the screening process for issuing student visas, increasing tenfold the number of countries subject to stricter checks starting with foreign nationals applying from April. (Nikkei)
A decision by the government to stop recommending adolescent girls receive an HPV vaccination will likely result in almost 11,000 deaths from cervical cancer if it is not reversed, according to a study in a prestigious medical journal. (Japan Times)