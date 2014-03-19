As Japan grapples with the expanding new coronavirus outbreak, six more people — five in Tokyo and another in Aichi Prefecture — tested positive Sunday for the deadly virus, local authorities said.
During a news conference held Sunday evening, officials at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said that two of the five were male acquaintances of a Tokyo taxi driver who tested positive Thursday after attending a party held Jan. 18 aboard a traditional yakatabune (traditional roofed party boat).
The third person was a male doctor who had contact with a female medical worker at the same hospital. She attended the same party as the taxi drivers and has tested positive, the government officials said.
The remaining two cases were one man in his 30s and the other in his 60s, the officials said, adding that their infection routes were not immediately clear.
Meanwhile, the Aichi Prefectural Government separately announced that a male resident in his 60s who lives in the prefecture has tested positive for the virus.
The man is an acquaintance of the wife of a Nagoya couple who tested positive Saturday after visiting Hawaii. He visited a doctor after developing fever of 38 degrees on Saturday, Aichi officials said. He has not visited China during the past two weeks.
Health authorities in Japan are hurrying to come up with effective measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus after they found it hard to track down the infection routes of some cases.
The Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced a 57-year-old man to 18 months in prison, suspended for four years, over an incident last April in which he left knives on Prince Hisahito’s desk at his junior high school in the capital.
Japan has confirmed its first death of a person infected with the new coronavirus in the country. Health ministry officials say the Japanese woman in her 80s was a resident of Kanagawa Prefecture, just south Tokyo.
Nissan Motor has filed a lawsuit with a Japanese court against former chairman Carlos Ghosn, seeking 10 billion yen, or about 90 million dollars, in damages. Ghosn is now in Lebanon after skipping bail in Japan.
Japan's Immigration Services Agency is to tighten the screening process for issuing student visas, increasing tenfold the number of countries subject to stricter checks starting with foreign nationals applying from April. (Nikkei)