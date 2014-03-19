Japan experts decline to raise alert, as virus 'not yet prevalent'
Nikkei -- Feb 17
The coronavirus outbreak remains at an initial stage in Japan, an expert panel under the health ministry said Sunday, choosing not to raise the country's alert level that would have allowed for a more aggressive response.

"The government is still able to track down infection routes to a certain degree," said Takaji Wakita, chief of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The health ministry had hoped for an upgrade to the next alert level, which signals a rapidly growing outbreak with high domestic transmission rates. Such a move would let the ministry switch focus from screening overseas arrivals and tracking infection routes to catching homegrown cases early on and boosting treatment capacity.

"It was a difficult decision, but we are still at the beginning of an outbreak, and the virus is not yet prevalent," a member of the panel said.

Japan had 53 cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday, apart from those linked to a cruise ship docked in Yokohama. Despite the decision Sunday, the ministry remains concerned about the increase in patients with no direct ties to China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

"We will bolster measures at home in anticipation of an eventual surge in cases," a ministry official said.

News source: Nikkei
Feb 17
