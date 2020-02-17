Japan's health ministry says 99 more people on board the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The ministry said on Monday that of the newly found virus carriers, 85 are passengers and 14 are crewmembers.

The ministry also said 19 of the infected people are in serious condition, with some of them being treated in intensive care units.

The total number of infections on the ship docked off Yokohama Port, near Tokyo, has risen to 454.

Ministry officials say preventive measures aboard the ship may not be entirely working, and that they need to analyze why the virus continues to spread.

The officials are continuing virus tests on passengers and crewmembers who remain on board. Those who test negative will be allowed to disembark from Wednesday.