Japan pop group Arashi cancels concert in Beijing over coronavirus
Japan Times -- Feb 18
Popular boy band Arashi is calling off a concert scheduled for this spring in Beijing due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, their agent said.

“Members of Arashi had been looking forward to seeing local fans, but we reached this conclusion after making a difficult decision,” Johnny & Associates Inc. said in a statement posted Monday on its website.

The Foreign Ministry has designated Arashi a special cultural and sports ambassador to strengths Japan’s ties with China. The group will continue acting as a “bridge” linking the two countries, Johnny & Associates said.

One of the many male idol groups promoted by the giant entertainment agency, Arashi’s five members have been active as a group and individually in music, movies, TV dramas, variety shows and commercials since making their debut in 1999.

MORE NEWS
Feb 18
Feb 15
Corpse of missing man found on tracks at JR Kumagaya Station
The corpse of a missing man was found along the tracks at a rail station in Kumagaya City, police said, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 14) (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 15
Man who left knives on Prince Hisahito's desk found guilty by Tokyo court
The Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced a 57-year-old man to 18 months in prison, suspended for four years, over an incident last April in which he left knives on Prince Hisahito’s desk at his junior high school in the capital. (Japan Times)
Feb 15
Kawasaki, known for poverty and pollution, confronts gentrification
Surrounded by bustling downtown streets, shopping malls and high-rises, Kawasaki Station and its vicinity are, on the surface, a paragon of urban development. (Japan Times)
Feb 14
Popular Japan singer Makihara arrested over alleged drug possession
Popular Japanese singer-songwriter Noriyuki Makihara was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing illegal drugs at his home in Tokyo, police said. (Kyodo)
Feb 14
Tokyo: Man, 28, 'photographed but did not fondle' buttocks of woman
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old man who is suspected of molesting a woman in Koto Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 13). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 13
112-year-old Japanese recognized as world's oldest living man
A 112-year-old Japanese who has been recognized as the world’s oldest living man cited “laughter” Wednesday as the secret to his longevity. (Japan Times)
Feb 13
Cash found in garbage in central Japan
Banknotes worth more than 100,000 dollars have been found at a waste disposal site in central Japan. (NHK)
Feb 12
Mie: Woman, 29, dies after male colleague shoves her in river
Mie Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly shoving a female colleague, who was later found dead, into a river, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Feb. 11). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 12
Report: Carlos Ghosn with Hollywood agent
A report in a US media outlet says former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn is working with a legendary Hollywood agent to explore film and TV projects about Ghosn's life. (NHK)