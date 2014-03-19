Popular boy band Arashi is calling off a concert scheduled for this spring in Beijing due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, their agent said.

“Members of Arashi had been looking forward to seeing local fans, but we reached this conclusion after making a difficult decision,” Johnny & Associates Inc. said in a statement posted Monday on its website.

The Foreign Ministry has designated Arashi a special cultural and sports ambassador to strengths Japan’s ties with China. The group will continue acting as a “bridge” linking the two countries, Johnny & Associates said.

One of the many male idol groups promoted by the giant entertainment agency, Arashi’s five members have been active as a group and individually in music, movies, TV dramas, variety shows and commercials since making their debut in 1999.