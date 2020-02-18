Another 95 infection cases, including 88 on ship, confirmed in Japan
NHK -- Feb 19
Japanese authorities say nearly 100 people were confirmed on Tuesday to be infected with the new coronavirus, including one person under the age of 20.

Three men in Tokyo are among the new cases.

Two of them are in serious condition.

Three other infections were reported in the western prefecture of Wakayama. Most of the cases there have some link to a local hospital.

The youngest of the new cases is the son of an infected doctor.

And a man in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, has also tested positive.

The other 88 new cases are people aboard the quarantined cruise ship that's currently docked near Tokyo.

That brings the total number of cases from the ship to 542, and the total number across all of Japan to 615.

Health ministry officials say among the people who were recently confirmed to be infected. 65 are not exhibiting any symptoms.

The Diamond Princess had around 3,700 passengers and crew on board when it was quarantined earlier this month. The cruise ship is the largest hot spot for coronavirus infections outside mainland China.

The two-week quarantine period for those still aboard ends on Wednesday.

Passengers will be able to leave the ship... if they test negative for the virus.

A Japanese passenger says waiting for the results is making him anxious.

He said, "I hear that results are often different between partners. If one of us tests positive, either my wife or I will be hospitalized. And the other will be put under surveillance for another 14 days. That would be a real problem.

Meanwhile, several countries and territories are pushing forward with plans to bring their citizens home.

A South Korean presidential plane landed in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The governments of Hong Kong and Australia also plan to bring back their citizens as early as Wednesday.

The US brought back home 330 of its citizens on two chartered flights on Monday.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Feb 19
Another 95 infection cases, including 88 on ship, confirmed in Japan
Japanese authorities say nearly 100 people were confirmed on Tuesday to be infected with the new coronavirus, including one person under the age of 20. (NHK)
Feb 19
Ten Kyodo News staff rode vehicle driven by man confirmed to have COVID-19
A man in his 60s confirmed to have been infected with the COVID-19 virus drove a total of 10 Kyodo News staff members in a hired vehicle from late January to early February, the news service said Tuesday, confirming that it had notified member organizations. (Japan Times)
Feb 19
Japan approves bill to help firms develop 5G and drone technologies
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill designed to help companies develop secure 5G mobile networks and drone technologies amid growing alarm among policymakers about the increasing influence of Chinese technology. (Japan Times)
Feb 19
Kanagawa: School girl apparently broadcasts own suicide on social media
Kanagawa Prefectural Police believe a high school girl committed suicide by leaping in front of a train on Tuesday morning, an incident that she possbily broadcast on social media, reports NHK (Feb. 18). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 18
Tokyo Marathon canceled for 38,000 runners over COVID-19 fears
As Japan ramps up its response to the coronavirus outbreak, one of the largest sporting events in the nation will be curtailed, with participation in the Tokyo Marathon limited to elite runners and wheelchair competitors, organizers said Monday. (Japan Times)
Feb 17
Six more people - five in Tokyo, one in Aichi Prefecture - test positive for coronavirus
As Japan grapples with the expanding new coronavirus outbreak, six more people — five in Tokyo and another in Aichi Prefecture — tested positive Sunday for the deadly virus, local authorities said. (Japan Times)
Feb 17
Unmarried single parents find an unlikely ally in scrap over tax deduction
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party submitted an amendment to the Diet in January to expand the “widow’s deduction” covering single parents who have never been married. (Japan Times)
Feb 16
Infection routes unknown in some Japan cases
Health authorities in Japan are hurrying to come up with effective measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus after they found it hard to track down the infection routes of some cases. (NHK)
Feb 15
Man who left knives on Prince Hisahito's desk found guilty by Tokyo court
The Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced a 57-year-old man to 18 months in prison, suspended for four years, over an incident last April in which he left knives on Prince Hisahito’s desk at his junior high school in the capital. (Japan Times)
Feb 14
Japanese woman infected with coronavirus dies
Japan has confirmed its first death of a person infected with the new coronavirus in the country. Health ministry officials say the Japanese woman in her 80s was a resident of Kanagawa Prefecture, just south Tokyo. (NHK)