A total of 6,000 surgical masks have been lost at a hospital in Kobe, it was learned Tuesday. The Hyogo Prefectural Police is investigating the incident as a case of theft.
The masks, worth ¥40,000, had been kept at a machine room on the third floor of the Japanese Red Cross Kobe Hospital, officials at the institution said.
Four of the 12 boxes of masks were gone. Each box had 30 packages, which each contained 50 masks. The room is usually locked, the officials said.
A hospital employee noticed Thursday that some boxes were missing, and the hospital reported the incident to the police station Monday.
Feb 19
(Japan Times)
Feb 19
Nine people were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of illegally collecting money for a food product sales business run by a Tokyo-based mail-order service company that filed for bankruptcy in 2018, police said.
(Japan Times)
Feb 18
Popular boy band Arashi is calling off a concert scheduled for this spring in Beijing due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, their agent said.
(Japan Times)
Feb 15
The corpse of a missing man was found along the tracks at a rail station in Kumagaya City, police said, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 14)
(tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 15
The Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced a 57-year-old man to 18 months in prison, suspended for four years, over an incident last April in which he left knives on Prince Hisahito’s desk at his junior high school in the capital.
(Japan Times)
Feb 15
Surrounded by bustling downtown streets, shopping malls and high-rises, Kawasaki Station and its vicinity are, on the surface, a paragon of urban development.
(Japan Times)
Feb 14
Popular Japanese singer-songwriter Noriyuki Makihara was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing illegal drugs at his home in Tokyo, police said.
(Kyodo)
Feb 14
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old man who is suspected of molesting a woman in Koto Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 13).
(tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 13
A 112-year-old Japanese who has been recognized as the world’s oldest living man cited “laughter” Wednesday as the secret to his longevity.
(Japan Times)
Feb 13
Banknotes worth more than 100,000 dollars have been found at a waste disposal site in central Japan.
(NHK)