Kanagawa Prefectural Police believe a high school girl committed suicide by leaping in front of a train on Tuesday morning, an incident that she possbily broadcast on social media, reports NHK (Feb. 18).
At around 6:50 a.m., a Sagami Railway Main Line train struck the girl, 17, on the tracks at Seya Station in Yokohama City’s Seya Ward.
The girl, a second-year student living in Yokohama, was confirmed dead at the scene, the Seya Police Station said.
After security camera footage showed the girl leaping from the station platform in front of the path of the train, which originated at Ebina Station, police concluded that she took her life intentionally.
A smartphone that is believed to belong to the girl was found on a bench on the platform. At the time of the discovery, the smartphone was shooting video.
Police are now investigating whether footage of the incident was sent to a social-networking service account.
The Board of Education in Ikoma City, Nara Prefecture, says that several 8th grade junior high school boys are suspected of voyeuristically filming up the skirts of their female classmates.
(Japan Today)
Japan's Immigration Services Agency is to tighten the screening process for issuing student visas, increasing tenfold the number of countries subject to stricter checks starting with foreign nationals applying from April. (Nikkei)
Amid the growing spread of new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, universities and high schools approaching entrance exam season nationwide are setting out precautions for examinees, including allowing them to wear masks during the tests and reimbursing test fees if an infection prevents them from sitting their exams. (Japan Times)
The number of foreign workers in Japan totaled 1,658,804 as of October last year, up 13.6 percent from a year earlier and marking the highest level on record, government data showed Friday. (Japan Times)
Japan will allow more foreign nationals, including those holding short-term visas, to take a skills test from April under the new blue-collar visa program that is aimed at addressing national labor shortages, immigration officials said Thursday.
(Japan Times)