Japanese authorities confirmed 705 cases of the new coronavirus as of 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
The figure is based on reports from the health ministry and municipalities across the country.
Seventy of the cases mostly involve Chinese tourists or those who contracted the virus in Japan.
Six-hundred and twenty-one cases were found on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, including 79 new cases confirmed on Wednesday.
The number of cases confirmed among those evacuated by government-chartered flights from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, is 14. This includes one case confirmed on Wednesday among the 65 people repatriated on the fifth chartered plane.
By prefecture, four cases were in Hokkaido; 25 in Tokyo; four in Chiba Prefecture; seven in Kanagawa; eight in Aichi prefectures; one in Mie Prefecture; two each in Okinawa and Kyoto prefectures; one each in Osaka and Nara prefectures; and 12 in Wakayama Prefecture.
Furthermore, three government and quarantine officials were confirmed to be infected.
The health ministry said 20 of those diagnosed with the virus in Japan, excluding Diamond Princess crew and passengers, were discharged from hospital after recovery by Tuesday.
With the Japanese government announcing newly discovered cases of coronavirus infection within the country several times this month, the whole country is on edge regarding the disease. (soranews24.com)
A man in his 60s confirmed to have been infected with the COVID-19 virus drove a total of 10 Kyodo News staff members in a hired vehicle from late January to early February, the news service said Tuesday, confirming that it had notified member organizations. (Japan Times)
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill designed to help companies develop secure 5G mobile networks and drone technologies amid growing alarm among policymakers about the increasing influence of Chinese technology.
Kanagawa Prefectural Police believe a high school girl committed suicide by leaping in front of a train on Tuesday morning, an incident that she possbily broadcast on social media, reports NHK (Feb. 18). (tokyoreporter.com)
As Japan ramps up its response to the coronavirus outbreak, one of the largest sporting events in the nation will be curtailed, with participation in the Tokyo Marathon limited to elite runners and wheelchair competitors, organizers said Monday.
As Japan grapples with the expanding new coronavirus outbreak, six more people — five in Tokyo and another in Aichi Prefecture — tested positive Sunday for the deadly virus, local authorities said. (Japan Times)