The spread of the new coronavirus has prompted some Japanese companies to alter their work schedules, or even tell staff to stay home.

Telecom giant NTT has told its group employees to telework or revise their office hours. The move affects about 200,000 staff.

More than 40 percent of employees at one group firm worked from home on Wednesday.

Some employees at NTT Communications Tokyo headquarters held a sales meeting through video conference with staff at home.

In a further effort to prevent infections, the company's cafeteria has stopped offering buffet-style meals.

Elsewhere, online flea-market operator Mercari has ordered all employees at its Tokyo headquarters to telework.

Staff are holding online meetings with colleagues and customers. The change applies to job interviews, too.

Mercari says the new rules will be in place from Wednesday until at least February 28.

Meanwhile at Sony and Fujitsu, employees are also encouraged to work remotely. Staff who must attend the office are being told to avoid commuting during rush hours.